Girls Soccer: Top local prep standouts recognized

May 28—The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches have honored a number of standouts from Bullard High School and Jacksonville High School for their individual achievements during the 2024 season.

Bullard goal keeper Ramzee Matejka was selected for the Class 4A All-State squad (first team) while Lady Panther defender Rylie Graul was named All-State honorable mention.

Landry Harmel of Jacksonville, who has signed with East Texas Baptist University, was voted onto the All-Region (first team) as a defender.

Also representing Jacksonville on the All-Region (first team) were Lauren Wade and Jewel McCullough.

Niyah Gee of Bullard was also included on the All-Region (first team).

Bullard's Paige Barrett earned All-Region (honorable mention).

All of the aforementioned young ladies, with the exception of senior Harmel, are expected to return to their respective teams next season.