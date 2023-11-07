Girls soccer: St. Dom's slips by Buckfield for D South title

Nov. 7—GARDINER — Gabby Allen scored early in the second half and St. Dominic Academy held on to beat Buckfield 1-0 and earn the Class D South girls soccer championship on Tuesday at Hoch Field.

The regional title is St. Dom's first since 2011.

In the sixth minute of the second half, Allen took control of the ball on the left-hand side of the 18-yard box and dribbled around Buckfield defenders and toward the middle, then she fired a shot into the lower right corner of the goal.

The Saints (12-3-1) advance to the Class D title game where they will face Northern champ Penobscot Valley (17-0) on Saturday at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

