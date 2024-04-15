Girls Soccer Showcase spotlights a growing sport in Central Illinois

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — High school girl soccer players kicked it in front of larger-than-normal crowd in Urbana on Sunday.

Six teams took to the University of Illinois soccer field in an event organizers hope will bring more girls to the sport.

It’s been a longtime dream of Mark Sikora’s to inspire more girls in Central Illinois to play soccer. His roots in the sport run deep. He’s Parkland College’s coach, the founder of Urbana’s first semi-pro women’s team, and organized the 2024 Girls Soccer Showcase.

“What we’re trying to do here is just to combine all those groups together in our town, whether it be from small kids all the way up to college, and really maximize that — bringing people together,” Sikora said.

Teams are facing each other in front of the largest crowd some have seen. Camille Kaiser’s daughter is one of those athletes who grew up playing the sport, and her love for the game continues at Champaign Centennial.

“I’ve been with a couple of different clubs, and just to see the development everywhere and then even to go to other places and play, like, it’s growing. It’s exciting,” Kaiser said.

Yameli Salinas took to the turf at last year’s showcase and was excited to come back for another go-around. She said soccer has helped her on and off the pitch.

“It’s really had me let go of a few things,” Salinas said. “[It’s] let me be frustrated, helped my teammates, had them help me, and just helped me build myself and my character.”

Salinas said she sees girls playing at younger ages, and it’s something she can relate to herself.

She grew up in a soccer-loving family and was inspired to play before she could walk.

“My parents had the small balls you’d have for toddlers and everything,” Salinas said. “And whenever I would start kicking, they’d have it around there so I could kick it.”

1,000 people came last year to cheer on girls soccer. Sunday’s event had three matches:

Urbana versus Monticello, Danville versus University High School in Urbana, and organizers added a third game this year where rival Champaign schools, Centennial and Central, went head-to-head.

Even more fans showed up this year — proof that the goal of getting women’s soccer to catch on in the area is starting to hit the back of the net.

“Going into this, honestly, is really exciting,” Salinas said. “And I’m happy that it’s growing, not just for myself, but for everybody else to see.”

