GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Pioneers roll in sectional final rematch

Aug. 17—SEYMOUR — Providence rolled to an 8-1 win at Trinity Lutheran on Monday in a rematch of last year's Class A Providence Sectional final.

Maci Hoskins and Molly Richards had two goals apiece while Richards, a freshman, also dished out two assists for the Pioneers, who are ranked 20th in Class A.

Regan Hinton added a goal and two assists for Providence while Madaleine Reed, Lauren McCombs and Brooklyn Stemle also found the back of the net. Ella Boyd also dished out a pair of assists.

Caelea Graf had four saves in goal for the Pioneers (2-0), who host Silver Creek on Thursday night.

.

PROVIDENCE 8, TRINITY LUTHERAN 1

Providence 5 3 — 8

Trinity Lutheran 1 0 — 1

PHS goals: Maci Hoskins 2, Molly Richards 2, Madaleine Reed, Lauren McCombs, Regan Hinton, Brooklyn Stemle.

PHS assists: Richards 2, Hinton 2, Boyd 2.

PHS goalie saves: Caelea Graf 4.

.

FLOYD EDGES BRUINS

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central edged Louisville Ballard 4-3 in a back-and-forth match Monday night in the Highlanders' season-opener.