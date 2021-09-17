GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Devils down Cubs

Sep. 17—JEFFERSONVILLE — Hannah Magruder tallied two goals to lead host Jeffersonville to a 3-0 victory over visiting Madison on Thursday night.

Magruder found the net for the first time off an assist from Liliana Gonzalez. She later scored on a breakaway.

Olivia Clive scored the Red Devils' final goal off a corner kick from Sydney Foreman.

Addison Duran and Alayna Williams combined for the shutout in goal. Duran played the first 70 minutes before Williams made her varsity debut over the last 10 minutes.

The Red Devils (7-0-1) next host Bedford North Lawrence at 11 a.m. Saturday.

PIRATES CLIP EAGLES

CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown topped Austin 5-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday evening.