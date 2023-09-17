Girls Soccer: River View fends off St. Clairsville

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The first half of River View’s Saturday afternoon match against St. Clairsville was a microcosm of the Lady Bears’ season at large.

Slow to start, slow to improve, but the Bears found a way to get it done and hold on for their eighth win of the season.

The second half wasn’t pretty as St. Clairsville attempted to make a comeback and came within a goal of evening up the scoreboard, but Alyssa Fox gave her team breathing room with less than 13 minutes in regulation for the 3-1 win.

“That was an important goal as St. C. was putting pressure on, trying to find the equalizer and I think (Fox) has six or seven game-winning goals this season," River View coach Dave Kridler said. "The thing about her is, it’s her first year playing striker. She’s so devoted to her craft that she’s been trying to improve and sometimes she hides a bit, but works extremely hard and deserves everything she’s getting.”

River View's Paisley Miller (14) and St. Clairsville's Emma Gasber (11) battle for possession during Saturday's match.

What Fox is getting is attention, certainly from opposing coaches. Count St. Clairsville’s Wes Stoner among them.St. C. did a good job for the majority of the game of marking Fox and limiting her looks at the net.

But with 12:29 in the second, Antonia Werner sent a well-played through ball in a perfect position for Fox, who raced past the last line of the defense and directed a shot to the right of Red Devils’ keeper Kiya Kyer for the third goal.

“We knew about (No.) 30,” Stoner said. “That third goal we just made a mistake and let the ball get behind us and you can’t let her get behind as it was an easy finish for her.”

Stoner was pleased overall with his team’s defensive effort, but that was a stark contrast from his overall disappointment with St. C.’s play as a hole.

The Red Devils, in losing their fourth straight to drop to 5-6, were far from with it early.

Stoner wasn’t sure if it was the weather, the fact it was a Saturday afternoon, but whatever the reason, effort and his team were miles apart during the early goings.

“We weren’t here (Saturday) and that’s just what we talked about, the effort wasn’t here for most of the game.“There were times we ended up getting some chances, and that’s when we had effort. I’m not sure whatever it was. I don’t think they are better than we are, but I think they worked harder than we did.

“We showed what we can do when we’re playing hard. We got a bunch of good chances, but didn’t finish.”

All those chances came in the first half. The count of legitimate shots at Bears’ keeper Regan Foster in the first half? Zero.

Foster finished with seven saves, as did her counterpart in pink.

The difference is River View put two additional shots past Kyer in the first half.

The first came off the foot of Paisley Miller, who sent a direct kick high that Kyer got her hands on above her head, but was unable to prevent it from slipping through and into the net.

The next came with less than 13 minutes to play and this time, it was Kylie Miller hitting true.

Next up for the Lady Bears is a meeting with Johnstown before an all-important MVL showdown with Sheridan.

“We’re putting some things together,” Kridler said. It’s taken us some time—we knew we were capable of excellence, but it seemed like every time we’d have a good moment, we’d revert. But I think we’re getting a little bit of traction now.”

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Girls Soccer: River View fends off St. Clairsville