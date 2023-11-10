Girls' soccer: Previewing Saturday's state championship games

Nov. 10—CLASS A

Who: Scarborough (16-1) vs. Bangor (16-1)

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Messalonskee High School, Oakland

Outlook: Scarborough is playing for its second consecutive state title, while Bangor is looking for its first state championship since 2015, the last time the Rams played in the final. ... This is the fourth time Scarborough and Bangor have met in the Class A state championship game. The played each other for the Gold Ball three straight seasons, from 2010-12. Scarborough won those matchups in 2010 and 2012, with Bangor taking 2011. ... Scarborough is led by senior midfielder Lana Djuranovic, who has a team-record 31 goals this season, including five in the South playoffs. Delia Fravert has 13 goals and 13 assists for the Red Storm, and assisted on Emmie Flaker's game winner just 57 seconds into overtime in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Gorham in the regional final. Flaker has three goals and eight assists. Defensively, Scarborough is led by keeper Sophia Rinaldi, who has eight shutouts this season, and backs Natalie Ryan and Ava Pettingill. The Red Storm have outscored opponents 62-8 this season. ... Bangor has outscored opponents 74-13, and made it through the North tournament with three 2-1 wins. Junior Teagan Athlerly paces the Rams' offense with 23 goals and nine assists, and scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Camden Hills in the regional championship Tuesday. Clara Oldenburg has 16 goals and 12 assists, while Olivia Scott has 14 goals and nine assists. Scott scored twice in Bangor's 2-1 win over Mt. Ararat in the regional semifinals. Amelia Quinn is a strong defender who will likely spend a lot of time marking Djuranovic on Saturday. Eva Coombs has seven shutouts in net for the Rams.

CLASS B

Who: Yarmouth (15-1-1) vs. Ellsworth (14-2-1)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mt. Ararat High School, Topsham

Outlook: Yarmouth looks to repeat as the Class B state champion and is playing for its fourth state title since 2016. ... Ellsworth is in the state final for the first time since making back-to-back appearances in 1998 and 1999. A win would give the Eagles their first state title. ... Ellsworth beat three-time defending regional champ Hermon, 3-2, in the North final to advance to the state game. ... Sophomore Elizabeth Boles is Ellsworth's offensive catalyst, with 22 goals and 17 assists. Miah Coffin is another strong scoring threat for the Eagles, and has 14 goals. Addison Atherton (seven goals), Kelsie Lambert (six goals), and Lily Bean (six goals) provide depth to the Eagles attack. In net, Jayden Sullivan has been solid for Ellsworth, allowing just over one goal per game. ... The Clippers advanced with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over rival Cape Elizabeth on Wednesday. Aine Powers leads Yarmouth with 15 goals, including both goals in the regional final victory. Powers also scored twice in a 3-1 win over Freeport in the regional semifinals. Taylor Oranellas and Sonja Bell each have six goals for the Clippers, whose lone loss came in the season-opening game against Greely. Kadin Davoren is a mainstay in the midfield for Yarmouth. Goalie Regan Sullivan has played in 10 shutouts for the Clippers, who have allowed more than one goal just once all season. Sullivan made eight saves in the regional final win over Cape Elizabeth. ... An Ellsworth win would be the first Class B state title for a North team since Waterville won it in 2014, and would be just the North's second Gold Ball since 2000, when Winslow won the title.

CLASS C

Who: Waynflete (12-5) vs. Fort Kent (16-1)

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Mt. Ararat High School, Topsham

Outlook: Fort Kent is back in the state game for the first time since 2019, and is looking for its first state championship since 2018. Waynflete is in the state final for the first time since 2016, and the Flyers are looking for their first title since winning back-to-back championships in 2012-13. The 2012 victory came over Fort Kent, 3-2 in double overtime. ... Neither team is a stranger to the Class C state game. This is Fort Kent's sixth appearance since 2010, and Waynflete is here for the fifth time since 2012. ... Fort Kent has a 578-mile round trip to Topsham to play this state championship game, the longest trip for any soccer team competing in a state game this season. ... Lucy Hart has 21 goals to lead the Flyers' offense. Her goal just over a minute into the regional final was the only one scored in Waynflete's 1-0 win over top-seeded North Yarmouth Academy. Morgan Earls has 10 goals and six assists for the Flyers, and Lydia Birknes has five goals and four assists. Jojo Moriba leads a strong Waynflete defensive unit that has helped the Flyers post nine shutouts. Waynflete has used both Ayla Stutzman and Leah Noone in goal. Stutzman got the start in the regional final and made three saves. ... Fort Kent has played strong defense all season, with 13 shutouts and only five goals allowed. Goalie Mia Voisine needed just two saves in the Warriors' 1-0 win over defending state champ Bucksport in the regional final. Freshman Reese Doucette is a scoring threat, and tallied Fort Kent's goal in the regional championship game.