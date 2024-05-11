GIRLS SOCCER: Oologah wins 4A state championship over Weatherford

May 11—Editor's Note: Stay tuned for a full in-depth story from sports editor Kevin Green, with thoughts from midfielder Layney Molini, goalkeeper Jazmyne Powell and coach Sam Bowers.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lady Mustangs are riding high.

History was made on Friday night as Oologah galloped to victory, clinching its first-ever state title in girls soccer. With a stellar performance led by Layney Molini's two goals, the Lady Mustangs triumphed over Weatherford 2-1 in the Class 4A state championship at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City.

This monumental achievement not only secured the school's inaugural state title in girls soccer but also marked its first team-sport championship.