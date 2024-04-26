GIRLS SOCCER: Laramie tops Thunder Basin in Gillette

Apr. 26—The Laramie High girls soccer team beat Thunder Basin 1-0 on the road Thursday night in Gillette.

The Plainsmen's lone goal came courtesy of sophomore Devani Romero. The goal was assisted by Chloe Whisenant, according to coach Kim Whisenant.

LHS (9-3 overall, 9-1 Class 4A East Conference) returns to action when it hosts Cheyenne Central (2-6-2, 0-6-2) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Deti Stadium.

No other information was provided to WyoSports.

