GIRLS SOCCER: Laramie tops Sheridan on the road

Apr. 20—The No. 3-ranked Laramie High girls soccer team beat Sheridan 2-1 on the road Friday night to improve to 7-0 in conference play.

The Plainsmen's first goal was scored by Chloe Whisenant and assisted by Ava Wallhead. The team's second goal came off the leg of Chloe Wallhead and was assisted by Mercedes Garcia.

The Plainsmen (7-2 overall, 7-0 Class 4A East conference) will stay on the road to take on No. 4-ranked Campbell County (8-1, 6-1) at noon Saturday in Gillette.