Apr. 21—An off day combined with injuries led the Laramie High girls soccer team to a 2-0 loss on the road against No. 4-ranked Campbell County on Saturday, according to coach Kim Whisenant.

Laramie (7-3 overall, 7-1 Class 4A East conference) will host Cheyenne South (2-6-2, 1-5-2) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday inside Deti Stadium.

No other information was provided to WyoSports.