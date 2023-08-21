Girls soccer countdown: No. 10 team eager to rise to the top with strong midfield

Team: Pascack Valley

Coach: Leah Jerome

Last year's record: 14-6-1

2022 final ranking: No. 13

Rearview mirror

Last year was full of adjustments for Pascack Valley with a new coach and only five seniors.

What didn't change was the high level of play.

The Panthers finished on top in a competitive race in the Big North National, advanced to the Bergen County quarterfinals and won two games in the state tournament before falling to River Dell on a last-minute goal.

Coach Leah Jerome relied on a consistent defense to build on the success paved by Amy Lombardo over the previous 12 years. The Panthers hung around in almost every match by allowing 1.05 goals per game.

"It was very exciting coming into a wonderfully established program and I'm very grateful for it," Jerome said. "Certainly coming into this year there's added excitement and anticipation."

The Pascack Valley girls soccer team won the Big North National title in 2022 in the first year under coach Leah Jerome.

Best assets

Pascack Valley has seven seniors on the roster and Jerome has been impressed with their talent and leadership qualities.

Most of the experience lies in the midfield with four returning starters, led by Amanda Polyniak (10 goals, eight assists). The Cornell commit will use her vision and composure on the ball to control the game while pairing up with another top senior in Tara Stewart. Both were named to the Big North National first team after leading the Panthers to a 9-1 record in league play.

"They play different styles so it's nice to have both of them in there," Jerome said. "They both are playmakers. They both are tremendously competitive and want to elevate the team to the next level."

The Panthers will also count on senior midfielder Celina Bussanich and Polyniak's sophomore sister, Allie, to provide support in the final third. There is an ongoing battle in net this summer with one junior and one freshman vying to replace the team's graduated starter. Half the defense returns with seniors Sarah Mastowski and Anya Dembowski patrolling the back.

Expectations

Pascack Valley will be the favorite in its division and one of the leading contenders in the North 1, Group 2 race. The biggest challenge might be the fact that the Panthers need to replace their top scorer and more than half the offensive production. Jerome feels that the key will be consistency with a number of high-caliber teams on the schedule.

"I think we have an eagerness to work hard and get better every day," Jerome said. "We're well aware that every league game, we're playing for a championship. You really can't slack off or take a break at any moment. The team is well aware of that and they demonstrate that in practice and how we carry ourselves."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Pascack Valley NJ girls soccer eager to rise to the top