Girls soccer: Bulldogs streak snapped at Ames

Apr. 17—OTTUMWA — After wrapping up a perfect week with a thrilling finish on Friday against Des Moines North, the Ottumwa girls soccer team hit the road for a battle with Ames.

The Bulldogs held their own for most of the first half, staying within a goal of the Little Cyclones. Ames, however, scored late in the half to open a 3-1 lead before scoring four goals in the second half to pull away for a 7-1 victory snapping Ottumwa's three-match winning streak.

"For us, this was a big moral victory," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "Ames was not expecting us to be that competitive."

Ilana Vasconez scored her third goal of the season in the first half on an assist by Mia Garza-Trejo. Ames (4-3) was ultimately able to put away the match with a hat trick by Selah Helgeson lifting the Little Cyclones to the victory.

Ottumwa (3-4) will be back in action on Friday. The Bulldogs return to Iowa Alliance Conference south division action against Des Moines Hoover (4-2) at Mediacom Stadium starting at 6:15 p.m.