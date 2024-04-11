Girls soccer: Bulldogs shut out Lady Dees

Apr. 11—OTTUMWA — Mia Garza-Trejo will be playing college soccer next season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

By the time that freshman year of college is over, the Ottumwa High School senior might have changed her opinion. After Monday night's match win Albia, however, Garza-Trejo had the highest of praise for a freshman goal keeper from Albia making just her fourth-ever start in the net.

"She's probably one of the best goalkeepers I've seen," Garza-Trejo said. "She really surprised me with some of her saves."

Despite an incredible 17-save effort by Madeline Van Loon, the Ottumwa girls soccer team was still able to find enough offense to secure their first win of the season. First-half goals by Jadyn Hallgren and Garza-Trejo helped the Bulldogs fend off Albia in the first-ever meeting between the programs on Monday at Schafer Stadium as Ottumwa earned a 2-0 win, dominating the action at times resulting in a 33-5 edge in total shots by the end of the match.

"We had really worked on the final third attacking over the last couple of practices just because that's where we've been lacking," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "If you look at the stats from our other matches, we've been possessing the ball well and passing the ball well. We just get down to the final third and weren't finishing.

"We weren't even shooting in previous matches. We've learned that we have to put shots on goal and test keepers."

Ottumwa (1-3) certainly tested Van Loon, Albia's first-ever starting goalkeeper in the history of the Lady Dee soccer program. The freshman stood up to the challenge of a relentless attack for the Bulldogs that included eight straight shots over the first eight minutes.

"I put a lot of time in with Coach (Tony) Kurimski and I just put in my full effort," Van Loon said. "I just try to watch the ball all the way in and make sure my hands are in the right spots. I just try to stay in front of the ball. Plus, I really don't like to lose."

After several attacks early in the match, Ottumwa's first goal came on a strike from over 20 yards away. Jadyn Hallgren struck the ball high in the air towards the net hoping for the best, ultimately winding up with her first goal of the season as the ball dropped in the net just out of reach of Van Loon giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead just over eight minutes into the match.

"I honestly did not see where the ball went. I didn't even know it was in the goal until all my teammates came running over to celebrate," Hallgren said. "I had no idea how far away I was. It was just kind of a 'Hail Mary.'"

Of Van Loon's 17 saves for Albia, most came against Ottumwa's top all-time goal scorer. Garza-Trejo led the Bulldogs in the match by taking 13 of the team's 33 shots, including 10 fired right at Albia's freshman goal keeper.

Most of the shots that Garza-Trejo sent to the net were stopped by Van Loon. In the 25th minute, however, not even Van Loon could keep a hard strike by Garza-Trejo from getting through as a the ball ricocheted out off the hands of Van Loon into the goal to give the Bulldogs a two-goal lead.

"She (Van Loon) was outstanding for them," Erlandson said. "Against a normal goal keeper, we probably would have snuck at least a few more goals into the net. Our game plan worked. We wanted to move the ball around, drive it deep and give each other support. We wanted options to score and I feel like we did that."

The efforts of Van Loon gave Albia at least a chance to rally late. Morgan Hoskins appeared to give the Lady Dees a chance in the final eight minutes after sending a ball past Ottumwa goal keeper Blythe Schmidt, seemingly cutting the deficit down to a single goal.

The celebration, however, ended abruptly for Albia (2-2) as an inadvertent whistle by the officials prevented the goal from being counted.

"I don't think I've ever had an official actually come up and apologize to me before during a match," Kurimski said. "It's been exciting for these girls to start this new program this year. We have numbers up to 19 players after having 12 out last year playing on the boys team. The improvement we've been able to show game to game and the experience playing on turf against a school like Ottumwa is another big step forward for us."

Morgan Teno had two of Albia's five total shots in the match. Schmidt made three saves, including a breakaway stop against Teno midway through the second half and two stops made off two late corner kicks by the Lady Dees.

