Girls soccer: Bulldogs conclude historic season

May 26—JOHNSTON — There are all sorts of 'what might have been' scenarios in sports.

For the Ottumwa High School girls soccer team, the 'what might have been' that loomed over what proved to be their final match of a historic season had nothing to do with the final results on the field.

The first winning season in the history of Bulldog girls soccer program came to a close last Wednesday. Kailey Elyea's first-half hat trick helped Johnston clinch a 7-0 win over Ottumwa in the Class 3A, Region 3 semifinals at Dragon Stadium.

It wasn't so much the match and the final result that stood out once the final seconds ticked off the clock. It was the aftermath that literally surrounded the match which was originally scheduled to be played last Tuesday, when the same storm system that produced a devastating EF-4 tornado that impacted the southwest Iowa community of Greenfield also left a mark on Johnston High School with high winds that caused enough damage to forced the school classes on Wednesday to be called off.

"It got really bad (on Tuesday) around 4 p.m. That would have probably been right around the time that (Ottumwa) would have been arriving in town for the match," Johnston head girls soccer coach Eric Shafer said. "It was really bad. It kind of reminded of the derecho from 2022. It just hit hard and it was coming sideways from the wind and the rain. It was really bad for about 20 minutes before it kind of eased up, but it was still super windy."

Despite the conditions, there were some 3A girls regional soccer matches that were played on Tuesday after weather conditions improved, including a 6-1 win earned by Waukee over Sioux City North. It wasn't hard to see the impact of the storm on Johnston on Wednesday, however, as the teams played on a field surrounded by an iron gate with a portion of the gate lying on the ground after being blown over by the stiff winds.

"We had some windows that were broken out in the school thanks to some rocks that were blown through by the win," Shafer said. "Our shop door at the school was also blown off. I think there was an abundance of caution to call off school (on Wednesday) just so we didn't have kids and staff in the building so that we give everyone 24 hours to clean things up and do the work needed to make everything safe."

Just 24 hours after the damaging storms passed through Johnston, the Bulldogs and Dragons battled for a spot in the regional finals under sunny skies. Things quickly started looking sunnier for Johnston as Cora Shaw broke down the field through the Ottumwa defense and fired a shot into the net just over six minutes after the opening kickoff, giving the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

"You're always a little worried when kids are coming in to play a match when they haven't had school all day," Shafer said. "Girls are out of their normal routines. It's definitely unusual to have the whole day before showing up to play a match. For the girls to show up the way they did, especially early on, is a testament to their character and the standard they want to play at."

Elyea would follow up the quick strike by Shaw by beginning, continuing and securing her hat trick in the span of less than five minutes. The Dragon junior scored her first two goals in a 56-second span, opening a 3-0 lead over the Bulldogs less than 11 minutes into the match.

"Johnston is always going to be good. That's what we expect," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "Some of the girls might be disappointed, but they played their heats out. I'm proud of them all."

Goals by Gwen Tousey and Bella Grummert followed Elyea's third goal of the match, lifting Johnston to a 6-0 halftime lead over the Bulldogs. Lydia Luo added a goal in the 53rd minute, opening a seven-goal lead for the Dragons putting the potential of the match being stopped early on a 10-goal mercy rule in play.

Johnston (9-7-1) certainly tried, finishing the night with 35 shots including 22 shots on goal. Blythe Schmidt finished her first season protecting the Ottumwa net with 15 saves, becoming the first Bulldog goal keeper to surpass 100 saves in a single season since Savannah Rupp made 126 stops during her senior season in 2019.

"We picked little victories to go after going into the second half knowing it was going to be our final 40 minutes of the season," Erlandson said. "We broke it down into 10-minute chunks and set different goals to reach to try and keep the girls from focusing on that 7-0 score up on the scoreboard and giving up."

Johnston ultimately fell just short of a state tournament berth, falling on Thursday to Waukee, 1-0, in the regional finals. Ottumwa, meanwhile, will look to build off the program's most successful season finishing 10-9 with 15 players returning that started at least one match this year and 17 players returning that got varsity minutes during course on the season.

"We're getting girls interested in soccer. We had another meeting for incoming freshmen and had around 15 girls that attended," Erlandson said. "That's how these other schools are so competitive and so good. They start them young and have sheer number of girls to choose from. We have to get to the same point. We just have to continue to get girls interested in participating in soccer."

