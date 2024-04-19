Girls soccer: Bulldogs bounce back at Hoover

Apr. 19—DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls soccer team bounced back from a 7-1 loss at Ames, taking a lead just 24 seconds into Thursday night's Iowa Alliance Conference south division contest at Des Moines Hoover.

Ilana Vasconez, Samia Argueta and Haley Pao each found the back of the net for the Bulldogs in a 3-1 win over the Huskies at Mediacom Stadium. Vasconez and Addison Knaak each secured assists for Ottumwa in the win.

"I think that might be some kind of record for us in terms of how quickly we scored after the opening kickoff," Ottumwa head girls soccer coach Matthew Erlandson said. "It was a great start for us."

Ottumwa (4-4, 2-1 Iowa Alliance south) returns home on Monday to host Lamoni. Action at Schafer Stadium kicks off at 6 p.m.