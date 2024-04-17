Girls soccer: Broomfield flattens Fairview behind Winston

Apr. 16—In a conference as lethal as Front Range League girls soccer, teams need to use their heads to pave a path to victory.

Broomfield senior midfielder Marley Winston preferred to focus that energy from her forehead, as she served a vital role on both of the Eagles' scores in their 2-1 victory at Fairview on Tuesday night. The first played out through an errant header that fell just outside of the goal. Senior forward Charlotte Hansen swooped in from the right to finish the job, putting the Eagles up 1-0 in the 18th minute.

"I tried to score, but it just bounced the wrong way," Winston laughed after the game.

Then in the 57th, she saved that glory all for herself when she played off of a long lob from the other side of the pitch. She drew Fairview's keeper out of the net, then buried it into the left side of the nylon.

That 2-0 score held through the first 79 minutes of the contest, and the Eagles very nearly added yet another shutout — what would have been their eighth of the season — until they were called for a handball inside their own goal box.

That set Fairview junior forward Lucy Ochs up for one last gasp of offense. She sunk the penalty kick with ease, aiming successfully into the right side of the net.

"I had confidence that I was going to be the one to take it," Ochs said. "It was exciting. I have a lot of confidence in my PKs. I knew the goalie was a great goalie, but I knew where I wanted to go with it."

A year after being upset by ThunderRidge in the Class 5A state quarterfinals, the Eagles are hot on the trail to redemption. Their last appearance in a state championship game came in 2022, when they fell in a 3-1 heartbreaker to Grandview.

Winston said they're pulling inspiration from the boys' team, who just a few months ago secured the 5A state crown with a heart-pounding victory over Denver East. The boys' head coach, Zach Hindman, serves as an assistant for the girls behind Jim Davidson.

The Broomfield ladies (8-0-1, 2-0 in the FRL South) seem to be holding their own extraordinarily well, as only Valor Christian has kept them from an unblemished slate. That contest, at the very beginning of the season, ended with a 0-0 draw.

"I think, this year, we have a lot more of a family mentality and we're a lot closer to each other," Winston said. "It just feels really fun."

The Knights (3-4-1, 2-1 FRL South), in contrast, are focusing their energy on improvement from game to game, as they try to close the gaping holes that last year's senior class left behind. Even in defeat, they've been able to show that they can still hang with the best of the best.

"We're down 0-2 with like a minute left and we managed to get one on the board," Ochs said. "That just shows a lot with a young team. Everybody's fighting. It doesn't matter what age you are. Everybody's continuing to fight for each other."

Fairview will now hit the road to Monarch on Thursday, while Broomfield heads back home on the same night to take on Mountain Range.