Girls soccer, boys lacrosse playoffs feature local teams taking home hardware

(WFRV) – While the track and field state championships took center stage in La Crosse, boys lacrosse and girls soccer teams went head-to-head in the playoffs prior to a state champion being named in a couple weeks.

GIRLS SOCCER:

D1 regional final: #1 Kimberly 2, #4 De Pere 0

D2 regional final: #4 West De Pere 1 (4), #5 Menasha 0 (2) [Phantoms win in a shootout]

BOYS LACROSSE:

D1 sectional semifinal: #1 Neenah 17, #4 Appleton United 4

Check out the full highlights in the video above.

