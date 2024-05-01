Girls on the Run to host Jonesborough 5K on May 10

(WJHL) – An organization aimed at empowering young girls is holding a 5K in May.

The Girls on the Run will host its Spring Season Celebratory 5K on Friday, May 10 at the new Jonesborough Elementary School at 720 North Cherokee Street. The race begins at 7 p.m., but the fun will start an hour before with other festivities.

Pre-registration is $30, but those who want to register at the event can do so for $35.

Sydney Manuel and Angela Huffine with Girls on the Run Northeast Tennessee joined the Good Morning Tri-Cities team on Tuesday to share more information about the 5K.

