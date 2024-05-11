Girls on the Run concludes season with color run 5K in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee hosted a Color Run 5K on Friday to celebrate the end of its season.

Girls on the Run is an eight-week program that teaches life skills to 3rd to 8th-grade girls through fun running games and positive, dynamic discussions. Each season concludes with a 5K event.

This season, the color run included a wheelchair-accessible course, a foam machine and more. The 5K was open to the community, and all proceeds raised benefit Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee.

Over 1,000 participants took part in this spring’s Girls on the Run event.

Area schools had coaches that helped them train for this 5K.

“So we meet twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and this is way much more than just a running club,” Shannon Barnett, coach for girls at East Side Elementary in Elizabethton said. “Girls on the Run is awesome. They teach values like self-esteem, friendship, positive self-talk, being an includer, just lessons that girls need more today than ever.”

Kambree Parmenter and Brooke Witten are in the Girls on The Run program at East Side. They said they learned about friendship, positive self-talk, pausing and taking a breather, and encouragement.

“Small things can make a big difference and helping our community,” Brooke Witten said.

Parmenter encourages other girls to sign up for the program.

“I would also probably say it’s fine, you don’t have to run the whole time you can just stay at your happy pace,” Parmenter said. “And you learn more than just running, you learn life lessons.”

Brittany Tipton, coaches girls at Harold McCormick Elementary. She said these life lessons are important to teach younger girls and that being active together is important to build confidence.

“As we get older, a lot of times women are the worst advocates of tearing other women down,” Tipton said. “And I feel like this helps them to realize that you can be friends with a woman and you can empower other women to do something that you can do yourself. You might not be able to run the fastest. You can still encourage other girls to do it.”

The course being 100% wheelchair accessible is an important factor for Girls on The Run participants.

“We’re an inclusive group and we want anyone, any girl who wants to participate, to participate in Girls in the Run,” Angela Huffine, Council Director for Girls on the Run Northeast Tennessee said. “We also want any family member or any member of our community to be able to participate and have fun with us and enjoy the event. So it’s very important that we’re inclusive.”

This was the first year the Girls on The Run event took place at the new Jonesborough Elementary School. Their next 5K will take place in the fall. The location is yet to be announced.

All the funds from this Girls on the Run event go towards their scholarship program for any girl to participate in the Fall 5K.

To learn more about Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee, visit its website.

