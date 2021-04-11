Girls Player of the Year: Macie Walker the best Belmont has seen

Apr. 11—BELMONT — Chris Higginbottom likes to create resumés of his best players, detailing all of their individual and team accomplishments. Macie Walker's dossier might be the thickest one he's ever compiled.

It's a nine-page packet containing Walker's season-by-season stats, numerous honors, and a list of Belmont's postseason successes during her four-year career. The latest honor is her selection as the 2020-21 Daily Journal Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

"She's accomplished more than any player I've ever coached in my 20 years of coaching," said Higginbottom, who has won four state championships in his 16 years at Belmont.

The most recent state title means more to Walker than any of her individual awards or stats. The 5-foot-9 senior guard led the Lady Cardinals to a 31-3 record and the Class 3A crown this year, two years after losing a heartbreaker to Kossuth in the state final.

Walker scored 60 points combined in the semifinals and final, including 29 in a 56-55 overtime win against Kossuth in the championship game.

"I told coach all the time, I don't care how many individual accomplishments I've won," Walker said. "I don't really care about that. I really wanted to win a ring before I got out."

Walker, who averaged 20.4 points per game this season, had a chance to win the title with a layup at the end of regulation against Kossuth — but she missed it. It didn't affect her.

During the timeout before overtime, Walker looked at Higginbottom and said, "Coach, get me the ball. This game is on me. I'm going to win it for us."

She scored five points in OT and had the assist on Brooklyn Hodum's winning bucket. It was the kind of performance Higginbottom has come to expect from Walker.

"She doesn't get rattled," Higginbottom said. "I always say big-time players step up in big-time games, big-time moments. You could always depend on Macie Walker."

That championship was a culmination of what could do down as the most storied playing career in the rich history of Belmont girls basketball. As a freshman, Walker averaged 13.6 points per game, and then she became the primary scoring option as a sophomore, averaging 20.6.

As a junior, she notched 20.1 ppg and finished with a career average of 18.7.

She's not just a scorer. This season, Walker averaged 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Higginbottom said that during his time at Belmont, Walker is the "greatest all-around player" he's coached.

Add that to her resumé.

