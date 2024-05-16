Girls Lacrosse: Torrey Pines 18, Scripps Ranch 10

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Torrey Pines and Scripps Ranch battle it out in an Open Division Semifinal.

Scripps Ranch senior Dahlen Vilbrandt leads the way for the visiting Falcons with 3 first half goals.

Torrey Pines seniors Tatum Bryant and Laurel Gonzalez both score multiple goals as top seeded Torrey Pines advance to the finals with the 18-10 victory.

