Girls' lacrosse: Preview of the state championship games

Jun. 13—CLASS A

Who: No. 3 Yarmouth (15-2) vs. No. 1 Falmouth (16-0)

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: While both Yarmouth and Falmouth are perennial contenders, it's been a few years since either won a state title. The runner-up in Class A each of the last two seasons, Yarmouth last won a state championship in 2021 while playing in Class B. Falmouth is in the state final for the first time since 2021 and last won the title in 2019. These teams played once early in the regular season, with Falmouth taking an 8-7 win. The Navigators average close to 12 goals per game but have excelled all season with a stifling defense. Falmouth has allowed just over four goals per game and enters the state final with back-to-back playoff shutouts. Freshman Riley Davis emerged as a two-way force for Falmouth, with 56 goals, 54 ground balls, 46 caused turnovers and 137 draw controls. Peaches Stucker has 47 assists, and goalie Amelia Brann has stopped 61% of shots faced. Both of Yarmouth's losses were by one goal, and the Clippers enter the state final on an 11-game winning streak. Four Clippers have at least 36 goals: Aine Powers (52), Brooke Burke (50), Neena Panozzo (39) and Lauren Keaney (36). Goalie Regan Sullivan, and Sonja Bell, Annie Hunter and Fiona Bergen lead Yarmouth's defense.

CLASS B

Who: No. 4 Greely (12-4) vs. No. 2 Freeport (15-1)

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: Greely is looking for its third consecutive Class B state championship, and Freeport is looking to add a Class B trophy to its collection after winning the Class C state title last season. These rivals played once in the regular season, with Greely taking an 8-7 overtime win on April 19. While the Rangers have four losses, each came against one of the top three teams in Class A — Falmouth, Yarmouth and Kennebunk — so Greely is undefeated against Class B competition. Asja Kelman and Eva Williams each have 43 goals to lead Greely's offense. Both are adept at getting control of the ball, with Kelman winning 67 draw controls and Williams 46. Kylie Crocker has 49 ground balls. Freeport has a strong scoring tandem of its own in Lana DiRusso (62 goals, 23 assists, 70 draw controls) and Mia Levesque (45 goals, 20 assists, 35 draw controls). The Falcons have not allowed more than eight goals in a game and have scored at least 13 in six of their last seven games. Hailey Curtis has 92 saves on the season.

CLASS C

Who: No. 4 Wells (12-4) vs. No. 2 Waynflete (12-4)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Outlook: Waynflete is back in the Class C state final after a two-year absence, and the Flyers are looking for their first championship since 2021 and 12th overall. Wells is making its second state championship game appearance; it was the runner-up to North Yarmouth Academy in 2022. When these teams played in the regular season on May 10, Waynflete was victorious, 9-5. Waynflete has not lost to a Class C team all season, and three of the Flyers' four losses were to teams playing in either the Class A or Class B state championship games. The Flyers have a pair of strong scorers in Chloe Marblestone and Lydia Birkness, who combined to score nine goals in an 18-6 semifinal win over Traip Academy on Wednesday. Six other Flyers scored at least one goal in that game, showcasing the team's offensive depth. Goalie Mya Clark made nine saves in the semifinal win and is strong at starting Waynflete's transition from defense to offense. Wells won a tight semifinal against top-seed Maranacook/Winthrop, 7-5. Kendall Maxon scored three goals and is a key to the Warriors' offense, along with Caitlin Rooney, who netted a pair of goals in the semifinal win.

Copy the Story Link