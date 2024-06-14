Girls lacrosse: Mead's Connors named BoCoPreps player of the year

Jun. 14—Watching Lucy Connors on the lacrosse field is like watching an artist sculpting her masterpiece. Every cut, every sprint toward the crease almost always spells trouble for her opponents.

By season's end, the Mead midfielder, who attends Niwot High School, enjoyed the second-best production in all of Class 4A, netting 76 goals while doling out 35 assists for 111 total points. She led a cast of all stars that met a last-second snub during the Class 4A state championship game, its second such appearance in just two years of existence as a program.

Her ride toward the BoCoPreps girls lacrosse player of the year and general dominance on the field began because she saw her older brother Liam — who earned this year's BoCoPreps boys lacrosse player of the year for Erie — enjoy it so much.

The versatility of the sport spoke to her like no other.

"I think I got excited about how you can constantly get better," Lucy explained. "There are a lot of sports, I think, where once you're good, you're good, and you just got to keep playing. I think there are so many elements to lacrosse that there are so many different ways to get better, and you can get faster, stronger, and that will help your game, and all these things. I found myself on pretty good teams with really good culture and girls, so that also made me want to keep going."

Lucy, of course, was lucky to be part of such strong programs during her first three years of high school. She began her career at Fairview, which was a strong program in an even tougher 5A.

Mead began its own St. Vrain Valley School District program in 2023, forcing her to make the move east. Though she admits she was upset about the move at first, the newly-formed Mavericks wasted no time bursting onto the 4A scene.

They razed their way to a state championship in Year One, then enjoyed a 17-2 record and state runner-up status just last month. Lucy scored four goals in the title game alone, all while her mother Jen tracked the team's stats from the sideline, just as she had all season long.

Lucy believes her quickness and her ability to win draw controls are what make her so lethal. She took 104 for the Mavericks this year alone.

"As a middy, your one job is to get the ball on the draw, and we talked about that a lot during high school season, how it's the attacker's job to score, defense to defend, and then middies to get the ball off the draw," Lucy said. "The draw circle is a place where I can work really hard and hustle, and I think that's a strong part of my game. I think I have a pretty high IQ and I like thinking about plays, and where the ball is going to move next, and things like that."

The Mavericks will look much different in 2025 after losing notable talent in Sierra Ryan, Anne Booth and Rory Carr, meaning Lucy will have to take on even more of a leadership role than she did as the team's lone junior captain this season.

Jen looks forward to seeing how she'll grow in that position.

"I just hope that the program continues to grow and can keep up this caliber of performance," she said. "I know she'd love to win again before she graduates, but if she only gets it once, then that was an amazing experience for her. I'm excited."