Girls lacrosse: Knights fall to mighty Colorado Academy in 5A final

May 17—DENVER — When Fairview girls lacrosse stepped onto the turf at DU's Peter Barton Stadium for the Class 5A state championship on Friday night, it knew it had a nearly impossible challenge of trying to take down the longest-reigning monarch in lacrosse in Colorado.

The Knights, no matter how hard they tried, couldn't dethrone the Queen Elizabeth of the sport. Colorado Academy, riding an incredibly hot start, defeated them with a 15-3 final to secure their ninth straight crown and 10th in program history.

The Knights just couldn't match the Mustangs' speed or firepower. Despite the end result, head coach Kelsey Sheridan took pride in the journey her girls took to get to the title game in the first place, having been snubbed in the semifinals just two years earlier.

"Since the program moved over to Fairview (from Centaurus), this is the first time we've been in the final," Sheridan said. "I'm super proud of everything that they've accomplished. No matter what happened, they're fighting to the very end. It was fun to close out the season at the state finals."

The Knights' first goal came with a bit of a question mark. Senior Emilia Brown lobbed it toward the crease and, off of an odd ricochet, it vaulted over Colorado Academy goalie Alexa Lang and into the nylon.

The scoreboard read 3-1 in CA's favor with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter. That's as close as it got.

"I'm pretty sure that was kind of the luckiest thing that happened in this game, unfortunately," Brown said. "I didn't even think it was mine. It kind of bounced off Tessa (McCollester's) stick, but it was fun. It's a nice way to start the game.

"I feel like we had a strong run a few years ago, but this year has been a really different group of girls. And it's just the good attitudes of all the girls. It's been really encouraging. We're just such a deep team, and I'm so proud of all of them."

After that, Colorado Academy did what Colorado Academy does best. It dominated.

Fairview ended its season with a 14-4 record, thanks in large part to the trustworthy twins: juniors Gabriella and Tessa McCollester. Following Friday night's finale, they had combined for 94 goals, with Gabriella recording 57 herself.

This season, the Knights relied most on their mental fortitude. Brown and Sheridan hope the taste that Friday's conclusion left them with will help propel the program even further forward in the years to come.

"We've had really talented teams and we haven't made it this far," Sheridan said. "I think part of it is you have to believe that you can go this far, and I think this program is starting to believe that they can compete and get to this point every year, which is awesome."