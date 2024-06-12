Girls' lacrosse: Falmouth cruises to 14-0 win over Windham in Class A semifinal

Jun. 11—SCARBOROUGH — Falmouth girls' lacrosse Coach Ashley Pullen knows it's not supposed to be this easy. Especially in the playoffs.

Yet here she is, coach of a team that just posted back-to-back shutouts in the Class A girls' lacrosse playoffs. Tuesday afternoon, the Navigators cruised to a 14-0 win over Windham. The game followed a 12-0 win over Massabesic in the quarterfinals Saturday.

"I'm so proud of the way our defense played today, and Saturday, certainly. It's a testament to the work they've put in," Pullen said. "We're so fortunate we have seven amazing individual defenders, but together they play like more than seven players. They defend so well as a unit."

The top-seeded Navigators, now 16-0, are back in the state championship game for the first time since 2021. Falmouth will face either No. 2 Kennebunk, the three-time defending state champ, or No. 3 Yarmouth, in the state championship game Friday at 5 p.m. at Portland's Fitzpatrick Stadium.

No. 4 Windham ends the season at 13-4.

Falmouth scored in bunches to take a 10-0 lead into the half. The Navigators scored their first two goals just 18 seconds apart early in the first quarter. First, Mallory Kerr took a pass from Peaches Stucker with 9:47 left. Then, with 9:29 to play in the quarter, Stucker scored with an assist from Maisy Clement.

The Navigators scored three more goals in the span of one minute, two seconds midway through the first. Stucker capped Falmouth's first-half barrage with a goal with two seconds to play in the half for a 10-0 lead.

"That's the thing with this game, you can all of a sudden give up a few in a row and you try to find a way to slow it down. We did some things we didn't do all year, some turnovers, and it snowballs fast, that's for sure," Windham Coach Matt Perkins said.

Freshman Riley Davis scored six goals to lead the Navigators attack, five coming in the pivotal first half. Davis and her teammates focused on shooting low on Eagles keeper Riley Small, with good results.

"We just went in thinking take smart shots, and after the first quarter we were like, those low ones are working more so we just kept with it," Davis said.

Falmouth was strong in transition, getting the ball upfield from defense to offense quickly, keeping the Eagles on their heels. The Navigators knew they had to move the ball through the air, Pullen said.

"We did a good job of finding the open player in the midfield," she said.

Stucker, a senior, had three goals and two assists for Falmouth. Clement scored twice for the Navigators.

Davis said a key to Falmouth's success all season is the team's closeness on and off the field.

"I'm playing with my best friends out there, so it works. It's like playing with your family," Davis said.

