Girls Lacrosse: Coronado 15, Cathedral Catholic 11

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Open Division Semifinals takes us to Coronado as they play host to Cathedral Catholic.

Coronado’s Sydney Dunn and Lauren Hundley both notching goals for the Lady Islanders.

Coronado ultimately taking the 15-11 win over Cathedral Catholic, they now punch their ticket to the Open Division Championship!

