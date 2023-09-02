New Girl's Jake Johnson jokes that co-star makes him "feel old"

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

New Girl’s Jake Johnson has joked that co-star Max Greenfield makes him feel "old", as the pair joked around on social media.

The pair played Nick Miller and Winston Schmidt respectively on the sitcom, which centred around Zooey Deschanel's Jess Day as she moves into a Los Angeles loft with Nick, Schmidt and Winston Bishop (played by Lamorne Morris).

The show won acclaim throughout its run, and now Johnson and Greenfield have shown that they're still as close as ever, as they shared a light-hearted joke on Instagram.

"This is what I'm wearing to the Beyoncé concert. Thoughts?" wrote Greenfield in a post, accompanied by a photo of himself wearing a colourful crown adorned with the words 'Star Reader!' and a pair of sunglasses.

Johnson, who recently appeared in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Peter B Parker, commented in jest, writing: "Seeing you with gray facial hair makes me feel old. Maybe shave? Thank you."

Greenfield, who also stars on The Neighbourhood, joked in response: "I'm reporting this as bullying."

Despite the pair sharing an amusing exchange, Johnson previously revealed that the cast of the show didn't spend much time with each other outside of filming, reasoning that their line of work doesn't afford much time for friendship.

"The only time Max, Lamorne and I have ever gone out to eat is [when] we were doing some photoshoot," he said. "In this business, we don't see each other. I've got the friends who I see on a regular basis and then I've got the friends who I work with."

Though New Girl may have aired its finale in 2018, there have been rumours of a reboot, with lead star Deschanel recently revealing that she would be open to the idea of reprising her role as Jess.

"I definitely had a wonderful time and would be very happy to revisit [the show]," she said. "It kind of depends on the circumstance. I wouldn't want to spend the rest of my life doing reboots."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out now in cinemas.

