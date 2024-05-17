Girls' inaugural flag football championship hosted by Philadelphia Catholic League held in Delco

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. - The calendar says May, but there is football happening at a local school. And, it’s not just any old match-up.

Two local teams competed in the first ever Girls Flag Football Championship for the Philadelphia Catholic League. The event Thursday evening drew a crowd to Cardinal O’Hara High School in Springfield.

The game winning touchdown was caught by Archbishop Wood senior Lauren Greer. They defeated Conwell-Egan 20 to 19 in the Philadelphia Catholic League's first ever girls' flag football championship.

"I'm kinda’ in shock that that just happened. It was a team effort. Perfect ball placement by Ava," said Greer.

The championship game was played at Cardinal O'Hara and comes at a time when girls' flag football is exploding in popularity.

"Unbelievable setting and really groundbreaking in high school athletics," said Stephen Haug. He is the executive director of athletics for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

"The sport has really grown in a small amount of time. The PIAA is looking to add it as a state-sponsored championship so it could not be more exciting for our schools and the student athletes," said Haug.

PIAA is the Pennsylvania Inter-Scholastic Athletic Association. On Wednesday, it announced that its board of directors approved the first reading to consider making girls' flag football a sanctioned sport across the state.

"I see her out there right now. She is running right there on the end," said Kellie Jackson. Her daughter Brianna is number 16, playing for Conwell-Egan.

"I love it. I love that fact that girls can also be challenged and are able to play football that is not only a male sport," said Jackson.

While the league trophy is a big win, Greer hopes the PIAA will move forward approving girls' flag football so they will have a shot at a bigger stage and a state championship trophy every year.

"I think it just shows that girls’ flag football is in the works and it's really on its rise. So, it is really important to the girls' flag football community," said Greer.

The Philadelphia Eagles help teams across the state with uniforms and supportive equipment.