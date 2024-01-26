Girls hoops: Wildkats rout Maidens

Jan. 26—COLUMBIA FALLS — Ellie Stutsman scored 12 points off the bench, six coming in Columbia Falls' second-quarter surge that carried the Wildkats over Ronan 60-17 in Northwest A girls basketball Thursday.

Tayrn Borgen hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 15 points for the Kats, who improved to 4-7 overall and 3-2 in Northwest A play. Emalee Alton added 11 points and Hope McAtee had eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

Maddy Illig's five points led Ronan (5-7, 2-4), which lost just 44-42 in its previous meeting with Columbia Falls on Jan. 2.

Ronan 2 5 7 3 — 17

C-Falls 7 21 19 13 — 60

RONAN — Maddy Illig 5, Lauryn Buhr 3, Ariana Zepeda 1, Zailee Henriksen 1, Kaitlyn Marengo 4, Kylee Kelch 2, Emie Tapia-Torosian 1.

COLUMBIA FALLS — Hope McAtee 8, Taryn Borgen 15, Kierra Kemppainen 2, Emalee Alton 11, Ellie Stutsman 12, Maddie Moultray 7, Onnika Lawrence 5.

Bigfork 73, Libby 17

BIGFORK — Braeden Gunlock scored 19 points in the first half, finished with 23 and Bigfork posted an easy Northwest A win over the Lady Loggers.

Paeten Gunlock hit three 3-pointers and added 20 points for the Valkyries (12-1 overall, 7-0 in the Northwest A). She had 14 points by halftime while Bigfork built a 47-8 lead.

Rylee Delmas scored five points to lead Libby (1-10, 0-5).

Libby 3 5 4 5 — 17

Bigfork 22 25 18 8 — 73

LIBBY — Ellie Andreeson 4, Madison Vincent 3, Jossalyn White 2, Rylee Delmas 5, Addy Gilden-Vincent 3.

BIGFORK — Keni Wade 7, Afton Lambrecht 3, Braeden Gunlock 23, Paeten Gunlock 20, Callie Gembala 6, Haley Schara 4, Chloe Norred 6, Keegan Campbell 4.