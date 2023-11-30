Girls' hockey: Players to watch in southern Maine

Nov. 30—Morgan Adams, Falmouth/Scarborough senior, defense: An all-South selection by the coaches last season, Adams is the leader of what should be a strong defensive group for Falmouth/Scarborough. Adams will be joined on the blue line this season by Eve Chace, who missed last season following knee surgery.

Marina Bassett, Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete junior, forward: A two-time selection to the Varsity Maine All-State team, Bassett led her team with 30 goals and 19 assists last season. She'll once again be one of the top offensive players in the state, and add to her career mark of 55 goals.

Jane Flynn, Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete junior, defense: Flynn was an offensive force on a young Portland/Deering team last season, scoring 37 goals — 66% of her team's scoring — to earn Varsity Maine All-State honors. Now that Portland/Deering plays with the Cape Elizabeth/South Portland/Waynflete co-op, Flynn will be a strong addition to an experienced team.

Greta Grant, Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook senior, defense: A leader on the blue line last season, Grant's defensive play was a key to the team's improvement and a run to the regional championship game. Grant chipped in seven goals and four assists from the point.

Emerson Homa, Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook senior, forward: A Varsity Maine All-State player as a junior last season, Homa led the Rams with 25 goals and eight assists, and was a key player in the team's improvement from four wins the previous season to 13.

Lucy Johnson, Cheverus/Windham/Old Orchard Beach junior, forward: The 2023 Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Johnson is the offensive leader for the defending state champs. Johnson scored 26 goals and had 24 assists last season, including four goals in the regional championship and a hat trick in the 3-2 win over Yarmouth/Freeport in the state final.

Lauren Labbe, Brunswick junior, forward: Coming off a season in which she scored 25 goals with nine assists and earned all-region honors from the coaches association, Labbe will be a key player for the Dragons, who return four of their top five scorers from last season.

Ella Lemieux, Cheverus/Windham/Old Orchard Beach senior, goalie: Lemieux missed some time last season with an injury, but now is healthy and ready to be a mainstay between the pipes for the Stags. She boasts a career goals-against mark of 1.26, and Coach Scott Rousseau said Lemieux has a chance to graduate as the team's all-time leader in wins and goals-against average.

Lily LeSieur, Biddeford/Kennebunk/Thornton Academy/Wells senior, forward: LeSieur returns as a strong scoring option for the Biddeford co-op team that's looking to make a run back to the playoffs after missing the postseason last season. LeSieur is the leader of a forward group that has strong offensive potential, Coach Josh Williams said.

Brynn McKenney, Cheverus/Windham/Old Orchard Beach senior, defense: A blue line leader for the Stags, McKenney was a Varsity Maine All-State selection last season. Her experience leading a defensive group hit by injuries last winter will be key this season. McKenney scored eight goals and dished out 15 assists last season.

Elysia Palmer, Brunswick senior, defense: An all-North player last season, Palmer gives the Dragons an offensive spark from the blue line. Palmer scored 17 goals and had five assists last season. She'll be a key player as Brunswick looks to build on last season's successful 12-win campaign.

Amanda Panciocco, Yarmouth/Freeport junior, defense: Another Varsity Maine All-State selection last season, Panciocco was plus-51 with three goals and 17 assists, leading a defensive unit that held opponents to just over two goals per game. Her play will be key as the team is inexperienced in net.

Rosie Panenka, Yarmouth/Freeport senior, forward: Coming off a season in which she scored 17 goals and had 18 assists, Panenka will center one of the team's top lines. Yarmouth/Freeport led the state in scoring last season, and Panenka's play will make the team a tough offensive force again this season.

Adelaide Strout, Yarmouth/Freeport sophomore, defense: Like Panciocco, Strout is a returning defender and is coming off a strong freshman season. Strout was plus-45, and added 22 points offensively last season. Strout is young, but gained valuable experience in Yarmouth/Freeport's run to the state championship game.

Mikayla Talbot, Cheverus/Windham/Old Orchard Beach junior, forward: A Varsity Maine All-State player last season, Talbot scored 22 goals and added 25 assists. She had two goals and four assists in the playoffs, including assists on all three goals in the state championship game win. Talbot and linemate Lucy Johnson have a strong connection, making them the most dangerous scoring duo in the state.