GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian, OHS players earn All-District honors

Apr. 8—The Permian and Odessa High girls soccer teams were well-represented in this year's All-District 2-6A team selections.

Permian's Marley Martinez was named the Freshman of the Year while Zujeily Romero, Xemorhia Watkins and Anai Lopez were named to the All-District First Team.

Odessa High's Alexia Hernandez and Rosa Ortega were named to the All-District First Team as well.

Permian's Alyssa Valdez, Haylee Lancaster, Madison Morga.

Odessa High's Mariah Montano and Nitzel Ramirez were named to the All-District Second Team.

The Most Valuable Player went to Wolfforth Frenship's Zeta McDannels while Midland High's Hannah Johnson was named the Freshman of the Year.

Midfielder of the Year was Frenship's Mia Chambliss while San Angelo Central's Ava Ybarra earned Defender of the Year honors.

Goalkeeper of the Year went to Wolfforth Frenship's Bella Medrano.

Co-Coach of the Year went to Frenship's Lauren Denning and San Angelo Central's Ben Henry .