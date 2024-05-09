GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Compass Academy wins state title

May 8—MANOR — The Compass Academy girls golf team won the program's first state championship Tuesday at the ShadowGlen Golf Club.

Competing at the UIL Class 3A State Championship, the Lady Cougars finished first with a team score of 339-338—677 while Corpus Christi London was second at 345-362—707 and Gunter (357-367—724) took third.

Additionally, Compass Academy's Jordyn Cruz took the individual title after shooting 79-74—153.

Olivia Lopez finished with a score 84-88-172 for Compass Academy while Madelyn Lopez shot 86-89—175 and Cy Herrera went 90-93—183.

Hannah Lopez shot 106-87—193.