Girls golfers to watch in 2023

Aug. 20—Grace Slocum, TC St. Francis, Jr.: Yes, she's in two of these. The dual-sport fall athlete led the Gladiators to tie the program's best state finals result with a 10th-place finish.

Addi Balentine, TC Central, Sr.: Shot an 85 at the Alpena Invitational and averaged 90.6 shots a round in the Big North Conference. Shot 91 at regionals and an opening-round 87 at the D1 state finals, placing 55th.

Evie Nowicki, TC Central, Sr.: First-team all-Big North after averaging 90.6 a round in league play and 90.2 in all 14 tournaments. Carded Central's second-best score at regionals with an 88 and placed 51st at the state finals.

Maya Wilson, TC West, Sr.: Shot a season-best 88 at the Alpena Invitational and averaged 99.4 strokes per round on the season. Second-team all-BNC pick shot rounds of 99 at regionals and in the first round of states.

Charlie Erickson, TC West, Sr.: Shot a season-low 92 at the Petoskey Invitational and earned honorable mention all-Big North Conference honors with an average of 99.4 in league events. Helped the Titans qualify for stats with a 17th-place regionals finish with a 99.

Marley Spence, Petoskey, Sr.: Second-team all-Big North pick as a junior, Spence finished 59th in the Division 2 state finals and helped Petoskey finish 13th in the state with a two-day 203. Averaged 98.2 in BNC tournaments.

Jessica Campbell, Grayling, Jr.: Grayling's only player, Campbell shot 97 at regionals to qualify as an individual for the state finals, where she placed 45th overall as a sophomore, including an opening-round 89.

Grace Drabik, Cadillac, Jr.: The lowest score on the BNC's second team with a 95.0 average, Drabik led the Vikings in regionals at Arrowhead Golf Course in Lowell with an 89, but missed out of qualifying individually for states by only three shots.

Avery Kita, Charlevoix, Jr.: Qualified for the Division 4 state finals as an individual, shooting 105 in regionals as the third-highest score not on a qualifying team. Shot rounds of 103 and 97 in the state finals for an even 200 and 48th in the state.

Onalee Wallis, Cadillac, Sr.: Shot 94 at regionals in Lowell after a junior season that saw her average 98.6 strokes per round in Big North Conference play to earn second-team all-BNC honors.

Sarah Pletcher, Charlevoix, Jr.: The Rayders' other individual qualifier for the D4 state finals, Pletcher shot 103 in regionals, with only Campbell ahead of her among players not on a qualifying team. She finished 88th at states as a sophomore.

Riley Barr, Petoskey, So.: Averaged just over 100 a round in Big North matches for honorable-mention status, but posted the team's second-best score at regionals with a 92. Helped Petoskey place 13th as a team at states.

Sarah Ream, TC Central, Sr.: The Trojans' fifth golfer averaged 97.2 in league play to earn second-team all-conference. She shot 98 at regionals to place 16th and helped Central to an 11th-place team finish at states with a two-day 206.

Avery Meyer, Cadillac, Sr.: Shot an even 100 at regionals, but was a mainstay for the Vikings in the Big North Conference slate, averaging 96.8 shot per league tournament, including a 90 at the Alpena Invitational.

