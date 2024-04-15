Girls golf: Southwest Christian downs LQPV Eagles

Apr. 14—BUFFALO LAKE — Southwest Christian edged out the Lac qui Parle Valley girls golf team in a meet Saturday at Oakdale Golf Club.

The Stars won the dual with a total of 361, followed by Lac qui Parle Valley's 368.

Southwest Christian's Kendall Hoag won the individual title, shooting a 78. The Eagles' Molly Halvorson was second (86) and Kaitlyn Kittelson as third (90).

Rounding out scores for LQPV was Grace Vacek in a tie for fifth (94), Peyton Sachs in eighth (98), Kate Ulstad in ninth (104) and Carly Kranz in 11th (121).

LQPV competes in the Marshall Invitational beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Marshall Golf Club.