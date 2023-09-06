GIRLS' GOLF ROUNDUP: Pierce leads Braves to victory

Sep. 6—SALEM — Led by medalist Selby Pierce, Borden won a tri-match against host Salem and Paoli on Tuesday afternoon.

Pierce fired a 45 at Western Hills Country Club to pace the Braves, who carded a collective 192 — 62 shots better than the host Lions.

Also for Borden, Lily Lynch fired 46, Sofie White 50 and Grace Gentry 51.

.

BORDEN 192, SALEM 254, PAOLI INC.

Tuesday at Western Hills CC

Medalist: Selby Pierce (B) 45.

Borden: Pierce 45, Lily Lynch 46, Sofie White 50, Grace Gentry 51, Emily Schottelkotte 55.

.

SHAFFER LEADS FLOYD TO VICTORY

LACONIA — Led by Rachael Shaffer, Floyd Central beat New Albany in a dual match Tuesday afternoon.

Shaffer shot a 2-under-par 34 at Chariot Run Golf Club to lead the Highlanders, who carded a collective 151 — 45 shots better than the Bulldogs.

Also for Floyd, Abby Wright fired a 37, Chloe Cook a 39 and Trinity Bramer a 41.

"It was great to see Rachel and Abby fire the numbers they did," Floyd Central coach Matt Graston said. "Thirty-four and 37 were their low rounds, so far, for them this year. Course conditions were great, as always, at Chariot but it always plays tough. I was really pleased to see those two fire a number (like that) and I like where they are with their game and mental approach.

"Chloe has been playing great as well. She has been steady all year, but has really played well since she made the turn to the back nine at the Franklin Invite a few weeks ago. She has been dialed in since. The team has been working hard all year and things are really coming together at this point."

Kaidyn Wardlaw shot a 46 and Emma Reavis a 49 to lead the way for New Albany.

.

FLOYD CENTRAL 151, NEW ALBANY 196

Tuesday at Chariot Run GC, par-36

Medalist: Rachel Shaffer (FC) 34.

Floyd Central: Shaffer 34, Abby Wright 37, Chloe Cook 39, Trinity Bramer 41, Paige Giovenco 42, Abigayle Graf 43, Presley Caple 43, Gracelyn Sinex 50.

New Albany: Kaidyn Wardlaw 46, Emma Reavis 49, Ava Quinn 50, Sienna Dietrich 51, Abby Reavis 52, Lilly McGuire 68.

.

CUBS CLIP PIRATES, HORNETS

MADISON — Led by medalist Emmie Dowell, host Madison rolled to victory in a tri-match against Charlestown and Henryville on Tuesday afternoon.

Dowell fired an 8-over 44 to lead the Cubs, who carded a collective 201 — 37 shots ahead of the Pirates. The Hornets fielded an incomplete squad.

Laila Thomas fired a 54 to lead Charlestown while Maggie Seevers shot 57.

Hailey Jones shot 68 to lead the Hornets' twosome.

.

MADISON 201, CHARLESTOWN 238, HENRYVILLE INC.

Tuesday at Sunrise GC, par-36

Medalist: Emmi Dowell (M) 44.

Charlestown: Laila Thomas 54, Maggie Seevers 57, Isabella Logsdon 61, Averie Wilson 66, Olivia Creagh 70.

Henryville: Hailey Jones 68, Elizabeth Barr 72.