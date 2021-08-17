GIRLS' GOLF ROUNDUP: Panthers down Dragons

Aug. 17—JEFFERSONVILLE — Corydon Central held off host Silver Creek for victory in a quad-match Monday afternoon at Elk Run Golf Club.

The Panthers carded a collective 189 — six shots better than the Dragons. Borden took third with a 250 while Clarksville finished fourth with a 259.

Silver Creek's Jacy Stricker fired a 40 — one shot ahead of Corydon's Emma Rowland — to earn medalist honors.

Lana Dobson added a 47 for the Dragons.

Emily Cissel shot a 50 to pace the Braves while Emily Kaiser's 58 led the Generals.

"It was really good to see Emily score in the 50s," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. "I'm looking forward to seeing more improvements by everyone this week."

CORYDON CENTRAL 189, SILVER CREEK 195, BORDEN 250, CLARKSVILLE 259

Monday at Elk Run GC

Medalist: Jacy Stricker (Silver Creek) 40.

Corydon: Emma Rowland 41, Chloe Cannon 46, Abby Russel 47, Ivy Smith 55, Gracelyn Anderson 58.

Silver Creek: Stricker 40, Lana Dobson 47, Lydia Wright 50, Dev Wilkerson 58, Mari Howard 67.

Borden: Emily Cissel 50, Grace Gentry 65, Emily Schottelkotte 66, Lily Lynch 69.

Clarksville: Emily Kaiser 58, Summer Neal 61, Anna Horvath 70, Leslie North 70, Ruth Ruiz 70.

LEE LEADS 'DOGS TO VICTORY

BEDFORD — Led by medalist Kennedy Lee, visiting New Albany beat Bedford North Lawrence in a dual match Monday afternoon.

Lee fired a 4-over-par 41 at Otis Park Golf Course to pace the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 177 — 14 shots ahead of the Stars.

Libby Bogdon added a 42, Sarah Jefferson a 44 and Maddie Daniel a 50 to round out New Albany's team score.

NEW ALBANY 177, BEDFORD NL 191

Monday at Otis Park GC, Bedford; par-37

Medalist: Kennedy Lee (New Albany) 41.

New Albany: Lee 41, Libby Bogdon 42, Sarah Jefferson 44, Maddie Daniel 50, Kate Daniel 53, Avery Carroll 56.

BNL: Chloe McFaddin 47, Kenley Craig 47, Ellie Horton 47, Daphney Sproles 49, Samatha Biel 50.

TIGERS TOP HILLTOPPERS, HORNETS

MADISON — Lawrenceburg edged Shawe Memorial and defeated Henryville in a three-way match that was shortened to seven holes due to weather Monday afternoon.

The Tigers finished at 58-over-par, three shots ahead of the Hilltoppers. The Hornets, who had only two players, fielded an incomplete team.

Lawrenceburg's Ella Shelton shot 10-over for the afternoon's low round.

For Henryville, Emma Wallis was 24-over while Olivia Parmenter was 26-over.

"After being delayed a week, we were happy to get the season started. We're very inexperienced and are hoping to improve throughout the season," Hornets coach Robin Embry said.

LAWRENCEBURG +58, SHAWE MEMORIAL +61, HENRYVILLE INC.

Monday at Sunrise GC, Madison

Medalist: Ella Shelton (Lawrenceburg) +10.

Henryville: Emma Wallis +24, Olivia Parmenter +26.

Shawe: Kira Wells +12, Gia Craig +15, Yolett Perez +17, Bailey Kilgore +17.

Lawrenceburg: Shelton +10, Sydney Benson +17, Hannah Fox +17, Lizzie Caudill +23, Mia Klem +26.

CUBS CLIP DEVILS

MADISON — Led by medalist Keara Eder, Madison defeated Jeffersonville in a dual match Monday afternoon.

Eder shot an even-par 36 to pace the Cubs, who carded a collective 186 at Sunrise Golf Course. The Red Devils were 45 shots behind Madison.

Laken Tetley fired a 45 to lead Jeff.

"Although the weather was not the best — spitting rain off and on — our girls made the most of it by keeping a positive attitude throughout," Red Devils coach Dusty Corum said. "They really liked playing with the girls from Madison."

MADISON 186, JEFFERSONVILLE 231

At Sunrise Golf Course, Madison, par 36

Medalist: Keara Eder (M) 36.

Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 45, Hadley Hannon 61, Katie Monroe 62, Georgia Martin 63, Lauren Monroe 68.

Madison: Eder 36, Grace Bronkella 43, Gracie Gasaway 49, Lilly Fox 58, Isa James 60.