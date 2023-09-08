GIRLS' GOLF ROUNDUP: Giovenco leads No. 8 Highlanders to victory

Sep. 7—CORYDON — Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, No. 8 Floyd Central rolled to victory in a quad-match against Corydon Central, Providence and North Harrison on Wednesday afternoon.

Giovenco shot a 2-under-par 33 to lead the Highlanders, who carded a collective 144 — 26 shots ahead of the host Panthers. The Pioneers placed third (221) while the Lady Cats were fourth (238).

Also for Floyd, Abby Wright fired 36, Trinity Bramer 37, Presley Caple 38 and Chloe Cook 39.

.

FLOYD CENTRAL 144, CORYDON CENTRAL 170, PROIVDENCE 221, NORTH HARRISON 238

Wednesday at Old Capital GC, par-35

Medalist: Paige Giovenco (FC) 33.

FC: Giovenco 33, Abby Wright 36, Trinity Bramer 37, Presley Caple 38, Chloe Cook 39, Rachael Shaffer 40.

Corydon Central: Emma Rowland 39, Madison Stillwell 40, Khloe Mathes 41, Kate Russel 50, Brittany Fogle 54, Paige Summers 57, Jenna Hougland 61, Gabby Tate 63.

Providence: Claire Cassis 48, Riley Morton 50, Lyric Hertweck 59, Ava Bojorquez 64.

North Harrison: Addie Reynolds 56, Isabelle Abner 59, Keylie Lincoln 60, Payton Allen 63, Sophie Holloway 65.

.

PIERCE PACES BRAVES TO VICTORY

CLARKSVILLE — Led by medalist Selby Pierce, Borden won a quad-match against Charlestown, Clarksville and New Washington on Wednesday afternoon.

Pierce fired a 40 to lead the Braves, who carded a collective 202. The Pirates were second with a 241 while the Generals were third with a 247. The Mustangs fielded an incomplete squad.

Also for Borden, Sofie White fired 50 and Lily Lynch 53.

Laila Thomas led Charlestown with a 53.

Anna Horvath fired 56 and Kaylin Lemke 58 for Clarksville.

"It was good to see Anna and Kaylin back in the 50s," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "We are shooting some good scores heading into the final week of the season. Everybody has improved a lot this season and I'm hoping we can get everyone playing their best golf next week."

.

BORDEN 202, CHARLESTOWN 241, CLARKSVILLE 247, NEW WASHINGTON INC.

Wednesday at Wooded View GC

Medalist: Selby Pierce (B) 40.

Clarksville: Anna Horvath 56, Kaylin Lemke 58, Lina Howlett 62, Zaynub Al-Kazawi 71.

Borden: Selby Pierce 40, Sofie White 50, Lily Lynch 53, Emily Schottelkotte 59, Grace Gentry 60.

Charlestown: Laila Thomas 53, Isabella Logsdon 58, Jewelle Morris 64, Averie Wilson 66, Maggie Seevers 68.

New Washington: Ashley Willis 59, Alyssa Burke 69.