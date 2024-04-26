Girls golf: Refreshed Bulldogs place 11th at Linda Bloom Invite

Apr. 26—MARSHALLTOWN — After a much-needed two days off from competition, the Ottumwa High School girls golf team returned to action on Thursday at the Linda Bloom Invitational.

The Bulldogs made a 38-stroke improvement from Monday's round at the Turk Bowman Invitational in Ames, finishing 11th with a score of 421 at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown. Waukee Northwest claimed the team title with a score of 327, edging Ames by eight shots.

Makayla Brown led Ottumwa with a round of 99, finishing 33rd overall in the tournament. Olivia Tippie matched Brown in posting a birdie on the par-5 third hole, finishing with a score of 105 for the Bulldogs, placing 49th.

"I'm proud of the girls for the score they produced," Morgan said. "We were much improved. Hopefully, we can look forward to building on this performance."

Peyton Callas finished 57th overall on Thursday in the Linda Bloom Invitational, finishing with a score of 108 one spot and one stroke ahead of Ottumwa teammate Bradlie McWilliams. Mackenzie Adkins added a round of 114 for the Bulldogs while Reese Bradford rounded out the day with a score of 118.

Ottumwa opens next week with a triangular at Sigourney against the Savages and Colfax-Mingo starting at 4:15 p.m. The Bulldogs host the Corky Nydle Invitational at Fox Run Golf Course on Thursday starting at 12 p.m.