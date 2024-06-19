Girls golf: PRA's Hope Torres is the Daily Camera golfer of the year

Jun. 18—Prospect Ridge Academy's Hope Torres put together a late rally to force a playoff against two-time defending champ Maddy Bante at the Class 3A state tournament last month. The eight-foot putt she sunk to win it is still sinking in for her.

"It's been kind of hard trying to jump from that into summer tournaments," the Daily Camera girls golfer of the year said. "It's just weird because it hasn't hit me still. It's awesome, it's just different. Like I'm a state champion."

The junior was back four strokes to the St. Mary's Academy senior with five holes remaining on the final day of the tournament at The Olde Course in Loveland.

Fueled by an eagle on the 354-yard, par-5 14th, she remained calm through a 30-minute weather delay. Then, she beat Bante on their 37th hole of the tournament.

"When I was down, I was definitely not in the mindset thinking I was going to win it," Torres said. "I kind of thought it was over at that point. So, I was just like, let's focus on a team win now."

A twofold success story.

Not only had Torres improbably bounced back from two straight double-bogeys to shoot 1-under-par across her last five holes playoff to help dethrone Bante. Her two-day score of 6-over 150 led Prospect Ridge Academy to its first title in program history.

The school had only won two spirit state titles prior to it, according to CHSAA's records.

"One thing that has always impressed me about Hope is her ability to manage her energy," said PRA coach Anna Stavola, the 3A coach of the year who'd been in an assistant role with the Miners before taking the helm this spring. "Ever since I started to see her play, she's always had the ability to manage her nervous energy into confidence."

In the two years prior at the 3A tournament, Torres had finished inside the top five but was never close to catching Bante. In 2023, she finished fifth, 25 strokes back.

"She's a great example of, just work hard, be dedicated and you will get better," Stavola said. "She's been a great leader on the team all the years she's been here, but this year has been really spectacular for her. Just seeing her grow and mature into a champion. We all knew she was ready for that title."

Torres was named CHSAA's 3A player of the year. Her teammates Kate Dinges, who finished 12th, and Ye Yoon Choi, who tied for 19th, made the second team.

Torres is uncommitted for college but said she is in talks with a couple schools, including the University of Northern Colorado.