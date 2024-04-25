Girls golf: Ottumwa closes out busy stretch at Turk Bowman Invite

Apr. 24—AMES — The Ottumwa High School girls golf team closed out their fourth competition in six days, competing in their third straight 18-hole tournament on Monday at the Turk Bowman Invitational.

The Bulldogs finished 15th overall at Veenker Memorial Golf Course, posting a team score of 459. Ottumwa edged Iowa Alliance south division rival Des Moines East on a tiebreaker with the best sixth individual score between the two teams.

"It's a mixture of everything from a tough course, a tough field and tough conditions that played into that score," Ottumwa head girls golf coach Ryan Morgan said. "Being in four straight meets on school days also doesn't help. We weren't as mentally ready to play as we should have been."

Mackenzie Adkins led the Bulldogs for the first time in her varsity career, posting a score of 109. Makayla Brown followed closely behind with a round of 111 while Olivia Tippie added a round of 117.

"Mackenzie has really earned her spot," Morgan said of Adkins. "She played great for us last week and has started playing varsity for us in the past two tournaments. She was a brand-new golfer, has worked hard and continued to get better."

Madison Novak added a round of 122 for the Ottumwa golfers. Reese Bradford posted a 130 for the Bulldogs while Josie Aljets added a 139 to round out Ottumwa's day.

"I had a few girls tell me after the meet we just need a couple days of practice," Morgan said. "It's been a week since we've had any practice. The girls will bring a couple things with them to the course that they did well and didn't do so well to work on."

Eden Lohrbach led Gilbert with a round of 81, edging Meghan DeLong of Clear Lake on a card-off. Gilbert won the team title with a score of 340, beating Ankeny by 18 strokes.

The Bulldogs will return to action on Thursday at the Linda Bloom Invitational. Action tees off at the American Legion Golf Course starting at 10 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Turk Bowman Invitational

At Veenker Golf Course

Ames

*-won on sixth individual score

**-won on cardoff

Team scores: 1. Gilbert 340, 2. Ames 358, 3. Norwalk 380, 4. Nevada 391, 5. Dowling Catholic 394, 6. Marshalltown 396, *-7. Indianola 406, 8. West Des Moines Valley 406. 9. Waukee 410, 10. Atlantic 415, *-11. Clear Lake 442, 12. Ankeny 442, 13. Dallas Center-Grimes 450, 14. Mason City 457, *-15. Ottumwa 459, 16. Des Moines East 459, 17. Des Moines Roosevelt 471, 18. Des Moines Lincoln 503.

**-Medalist: Eden Lohrbach (Gilbert) 81.

Runner-up: Meghan DeLong (Clear Lake) 81.

Ottumwa individuals: Mackenzie Adkins 109, Makayla Brown 111, Olivia Tippie 117, Madison Novak 122, Reese Bradford 130, Josie Aljets 139.