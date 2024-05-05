GIRLS GOLF: Local female golfers showcase talent at OSSAA State Championships

May 4—Local female golfers from Claremore, Inola and Oologah showcased their skills at the OSSAA State Championships earlier this week, delivering impressive performances on the challenging courses.

In the Class 5A State Championships held at Muskogee Country Club, Claremore put forth a commendable effort, finishing 11th out of 12 teams with a total score of 899.

Leading the charge for the Lady Zebras was senior Hadley Abraham, whose performance earned her a 12th-place finish out of 75 golfers. Abraham shot a total of 184, with a noteworthy comeback in Round 2 with an 88 after a challenging Round 1 that saw her card a 96.

Claremore's lineup also featured sophomores Leah Merriman, Ava Pettus, Kate Merriman and freshman Victoria Leal, with each contributing to the team's collective effort.

Leah Merriman came in 63rd with a 235, and Pettus was close behind in 65th with a 237. Kate Merriman came in at 71st with a 243, and Leal closed out the team's scoring with a 265 for 74th place.

In Class 4A, individual competitors Taylor Cook of Inola and Oologah's Mattie Morton demonstrated their talent on the greens of Winter Creek Golf & Country Club in Blanchard.

Despite facing a competitive field of 77 golfers, the Lady Longhorns' junior secured a 44th-place finish with a score of 203, while Morton, a senior, concluded her high school career with a 67th-place finish after shooting a total of 229.