Girls golf: Legacy's Milan and Fairview's Hickey finish top 20 in 5A; Legacy eighth

May 21—BROOMFIELD — Legacy senior Ayla Milan had a few more minutes added to her high school golf career Tuesday afternoon.

She didn't complain.

Rain and lightning sent golfers into the clubhouse at Broadlands Golf Course for a 45-minute delay on the second day of the Class 5A state golf tournament. Milan got out of the sudden downpour, two holes away from completing her fourth straight trip to state, and just had a snack.

"Honestly I was thinking it would not be a high school state tournament without a rain delay," she smirked. "I thought that kind of fit."

Returning to a soggy course, Milan crushed a drive on her final hole and tapped in a par putt, giving way to her best state finish, where she tied for 14th with a two-day score of 14-over-par 158. Her team, meanwhile, finished an area-best eighth.

Just behind her, fellow senior Ava Hickey of Fairview tied for 17th (160) in what was her third straight top-20 state finish. On her final hole, officials allowed her to unearth her ball in the rough after somebody ran it over with their cart. The senior stayed dialed-in anyway.

"There's not many people that are top 20 at state three years running," Fairview coach John Zerwin said. "That's a great accomplishment."

Up top, Valor Christian's Brenna Higgins won her second straight title, shooting 6-under 66 on the second day for a final score of 6-under 138. She won by six strokes over Day 1 leader Ashleigh Wilson of Rock Canyon (144).

Her Eagles, meanwhile, won the team title, becoming the first 5A team to three-peat since Cherry Creek from 2011-13. With a two-day score of 10-over 442, they were 25 shots better than second-place Fossil Ridge (467).

Legacy (509) finished eighth, only a year after not qualifying a team to the state tournament. Juniors Jessica Chhour and Anjali Hagner finished inside the top 40, placing 36th (175) and 39th (176).

"I talked to my best friend and he said, 'What do you think you'll do (at state)?'" Legacy coach Bobby Ortega said. "And I said we could be top 10 if they play the way they should."

Monarch, the only other area team to qualify, was 18th. Sophomore Malone Schaefer finished 46th (180) and Grasyn Trobaugh and Olivia Travers tied for 78th (217).