Girls golf: Erie's Logan Hale repeats at Times-Call player of the year

Jun. 18—Logan Hale's success on the golf course over the past couple of years has been clear for all to see, whether it's her personal accolades or her power with a driver. Her impact, however, goes much deeper.

In her three years at Erie, the now-graduated Tiger has contributed greatly to each of the program's three team championships, all while winning individual gold as a junior and as a senior. The Times-Call player of the year's mental fortitude and sheer talent on the links has served as an inspiration for her younger counterparts.

"I think that she is a magnetic personality that other girls on the team are really drawn to," head coach Brandon Bird said. "You know, my favorite story of the year is I was coaching an invitational and one of our sophomores was playing in a tournament. As a coach, you're just kind of standing by their bag sometimes watching them hit a shot. And their phone was on top of their bag and it lit up with a notification.

"I looked down and I saw her phone and her wallpaper said, 'Logan Hale mindset.' I thought that was pretty cool because it was just like, 'Man, the girls on the team really look up to Logan.' They want to emulate her mindset, her way she practices."

That laser focus recently landed Hale an NIL partnership with Pliable Marketing, PR & Broadcasting, just as she's about to head to the University of Denver to further her athletic and academic career.

She's dreamt of being a Pioneer from her early days on the mountain, when she competed in ski racing while living in Vail. Hale made the switch over to golf roughly four years ago, and has seen her star power skyrocket ever since.

Last year, she won the United States Golf Association Girls' Junior Championship and made the cut in the 2023 Colorado Open.

"Going to DU, that's always been a goal of mine that I still sometimes can't even believe I was able to make happen," Hale said. "Right now, I'm trying to qualify for USGAs. That's my main priority this summer, and then kind of trying to fine-tune my game before I go to college."

She continues shining a light on herself outside of high school competition through American Junior Golf Association tournaments, U.S. Girls Junior Championships and the the U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

"I put a ton of time into learning my numbers and learning my swing and fine-tuning my weaknesses. There was definitely a lot of time on the course," Hale said. "I'd like to think there's still a lot of things that I am looking forward to doing and checking off my list, but there's definitely a long list of things that I'm proud of."

Bird believes the ceiling is "extremely high" for a woman he called a "generational player." If her high school career with the Tigers proved anything, it's that she's always been a pioneer on the course.