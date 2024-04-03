GIRLS GOLF: Claremore places 12th at Lady Rams Invitational

Apr. 2—Amidst a pool of Class 6A contenders, the Claremore girls golf team displayed their skills.

The Lady Zebras secured the 12th spot out of 15 teams with 414 points at the Lady Ram Invitational hosted at the Owasso Golf & Athletic Club on Monday.

Out of the 15 participating teams, 12 hailed from Class 6A. Jenks emerged victorious, clinching the championship with 308 points while boasting the individual winner, Sophia Lefler, who clinched victory with a score of 71.

Leading the charge for Claremore was senior Hadley Abraham, who secured an overall score of 87 to land in the 24th position out of 79 competing golfers. Following closely was sophomore Kate Merriman, securing the 64th spot with a score of 105, while her sister Leah Merriman trailed behind in the 69th position with a score of 107.

Ava Pettus finished 74th with a score of 115, and Ella Ratcliff rounded off the scoring efforts for the Lady Zebras, clinching the 76th position with a score of 124.

Claremore's next challenge awaits at 9 a.m. on April 9 at the Muskogee Golf Club in the Class 5A State Preview.