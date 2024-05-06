Girls flag football league playoff night set for May 6 at Cleveland Browns Stadium

May 5—Girls flag football supremacy will be on the line when the Northeast Ohio Flag Football League holds its annual playoff tournament May 6 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.Twenty-six varsity teams will take the field in search of flag football glory, with games beginning at 4:30 p.m. Semifinal games will be played at 8 p.m., with the [...]

Subscribe to continue reading this article.

Already subscribed? To login in, click here.