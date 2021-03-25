Girls district roundup: Petoskey ends Marquette district dominance
Mar. 25—PETOSKEY — Petoskey ended Marquette's stranglehold on the district championship.
The Northmen pulled out a 37-35 girls basketball district semifinal Wednesday, sending Petoskey into the Division 1 final against Traverse City West.
"It felt good to get that win, that's for sure," Petoskey head coach Bryan Shaw said. "Survive and advance in the tournament. We're happy to do that tonight."
The Northmen (10-3) host TC West (9-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Shaw said defense keyed the big victory, his first over Marquette in five years as head coach. Caroline Guy, who scored seven points, limited Marquette leading scorer Maria Millado to 11, and Ellie Pollion held Rayna Warchock to only two points. The game was tied 10-10 at halftime.
Kenzie Bromley led Petoskey with 11 points, all coming off the bench in the second half. Grayson Guy added five points.
Division 1 at Geographic
TC West 52
TC Central 34
TC West (9-3): Megan Lautner 25 points; Aliah Diehl 15 points; outshot Central 33.9%-30%.
TC Central (2-15): Halli Warner 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Titans travel Friday for the 7 p.m. district championship game at Petoskey (10-3).
Division 2 at Cheboygan
Cheboygan 36
Boyne City 33
Boyne City (10-6): Jordan Noble 9 points; Jaelyn Jarema 6 points; Kari Day 6 points; Ally Herrick 6 points.
Cheboygan (6-5): Isabelle Buhr 15 points.
UP NEXT: Cheboygan faces Sault Ste. Marie in Friday's finals. The Blue Devils beat Kalkaska 74-34.
Division 2 at Kingsley
Ludington 50
Manistee 25
Ludington (12-4): Ryann Rohier 13 points; Abi Bandstra 13 points.
Manistee (6-12): Lacey Zimmerman 9 points; Jayna Edmondson 8 points.
Division 3 at Mancelona
Glen Lake 60
TC St. Francis 30
Glen Lake (16-0): Grace Bradford 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals; Hailey Helling 11 points, 4 steals; Maddie Bradford 10 points, 4 rebounds; Ruby Hogan 6 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; Emma Korson 5 points; Grace Fosmore 3 points.
TC St. Francis (12-4): Gwyn Bramer 11 points; Maggie Napont 9 points; Colleen Hegewald 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers play fellow undefeated Elk Rapids in the finals 6 p.m. Friday at Mancelona.
Division 3 at Mancelona
Elk Rapids 64
Mancelona 22
Elk Rapids (14-0): Kendall Standfest 15 points; Monika Gregorski 12 points; Lauren Bingham 11 points.
Mancelona (6-9): Madison Wilcox 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks play Glen Lake in Friday's 6 p.m. final at Mancelona.
Division 3 at Joburg
Joburg-Lewiston 51
Charlevoix 28
"The girls played amazing with six players and just had a great win tonight," Cardinals head coach Heather Huff said.
Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-1): Tara Madej 16 points; Kennedy Johnson 14 points; Jayden Marlatt 9 points; Sydney Townsend 8 points; Sophie Townsend 4 points.
Charlevoix (9-8): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals take on St. Ignace for the district title at home Friday at 6 p.m. The Saints (12-4) defeated Harbor Springs 65-16.
Division 3 at McBain
McBain 70
Roscommon 13
McBain (13-0): Emma Schierbeek 19 points; Ella Schroder 10 points; Olyvia Nederhood 9 points; Mya Eisenga 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Houghton Lake (10-3) in Friday's 6 p.m. district final after the Bobcats topped Lake City 39-34. McBain beat Houghton Lake 51-50 on its own court in the regular season.
Division 3 at McBain
Houghton Lake 39
Lake City 34
Lake City (11-2): Olivia Bellows 17 points; Mackenzie Bisballe 8 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Houghton Lake moves on to play McBain in Friday's final.
Division 4 at Bellaire
Leland 51
Lake Leelanau SM 41
Leland (11-5): Olivia Lowe 19 points, 16 rebounds, 10 steals; Mia Osorio 12 points; Kenzie Sluiter 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Skylar Weisen 9 points; 23 for 27 as a team from free-throw line.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (9-7): Emily Grant 12 points; Leah Fleis 12 points; Genevieve Bramer 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets face district host Bellaire in Friday's 6:30 p.m. championship game.
Division 4 at Bellaire
Bellaire 63
North Bay 22
Bellaire (13-3): Delaney Goodwin 11 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists; Charlie Boyce 13 points, 4 rebounds; Emersyn Koepke 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; led 30-12 at halftime.
North Bay (1-16): Sophia Anderson 10 points; Haylee Kohler 6 points; Katie Lint 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles play host to the district final Friday, facing Leland at 6:30 p.m.
Division 4 at Mesick
Frankfort
Onekama
Frankfort (11-4): Grace Wolfe 12 points, 7 rebounds; Tara Townsend 10 points, 8 rebounds; Reagan Thorr 9 points, 3 steals; Madi Clouse 8 points.
Onekama (3-12): Sophie Wisniski 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers play district host Mesick in Friday's 6 p.m. title game.
Division 4 at Mesick
Mesick 32
Mesick (7-6): Jillian Hillier 12 points; Lexi Abraham 7 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks; Grace Quiggin 3 blocks, 3 points; Grace Hawk 4 points.
Manistee Catholic (7-8): Kaylyn Johnson 13 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks, 2 assists; Leah Stickney 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Grace Kidd 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Ashley VanAelst 4 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs host Frankfort in the district title game Friday at 6 p.m.
