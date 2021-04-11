Girls Coach of the Year: Byron Sparks right at home in New Site

Apr. 11—NEW SITE — For anyone wondering why Byron Sparks has stayed at New Site for 19 years, the 2020-21 basketball season provides all the explanation needed.

The Lady Royals rolled to a 33-2 record and won the Class 2A state championship, their second under Sparks, who is the Daily Journal's Girls Coach of the Year. This team was a tapestry of complementary personalities and skill sets, with a thread of unselfishness running through it.

Hannah Campbell was the star, the big-time scorer with ice in her veins. Lily Whitley was the reliable post player who almost never missed an open shot.

Ivy Loden was the ebullient point guard, a fearless 3-point shooter who made sure New Site's flame always remained lit. Emma Johnson and Saydee Taylor rounded out the starting lineup and filled in the gaps, be it with scoring, rebounding or defense.

"Maybe one of my better teams I've ever had team chemistry-wise," Sparks said. "They really supported each other, even the kids that didn't play. The bench was very supportive. And when our starters went out, they were supporting the subs.

"It was fun to watch and fun to be a part of, just the unselfish nature of every one of them."

This being New Site, there was plenty of fan support as well. They turned out in droves at the Mississippi Coliseum for the semifinal and title game, easily outnumbering the opposing fan bases.

Basketball is king at New Site and has been for a long time. That's why it's the only place Sparks has coached.

"There's not many places like it," he said. "People care about it, parents support it, kids want to play it."

Sparks did his student teaching at New Site and then was hired as an assistant basketball coach. He coached the boys team for three years and has coached the girls for the past 17.

The Belmont native has a record of 432-140 as girls coach. He led the Lady Royals to a state title in 2012 — the first in program history.

Story continues

Winning a second one was far from a sure thing, because 2020 champ Calhoun City stood in the way. New Site pulled out a 55-50 win.

The five starters played all 32 minutes, with the exception of Whitley, who left briefly after banging her head. They never wore down against the bigger, more athletic Lady Wildcats.

"They knew what they were playing for," Sparks said. "They were going to push through and do whatever they needed to push through to get it done."

brad.locke@djournal.com