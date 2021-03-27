Girls bowling: Hendrickson's 194 helps Hudsonville edge Belleville in Division 1 final

Mar. 27—Hudsonville narrowly defeated Belleville by a score of 1,149-1,122 in the final round of the Division 1 girls bowling final at Thunderbowl in Allen Park on Friday to earn its first state title in school history.

Hudsonville was led by Makenna Hendrickson, who threw a team-high 194 in the final round to help secure the victory. Morgan Blouw finished with 181, Bryanna Bentley 171, Jena Hassenzahl 154, and Ciara DeJongh 152.

Sydney Allison finished as Belleville's top scorer in the final round, finishing with a match-high 198. Katherine Dybicki and Asia Wells each had 168, Claudia Jenkins 144 and Shannon VanDalen 143.

Westland John Glenn and Davison appeared to have a strong edge after the qualifying round, finishing first and second with scores of 3,316 and 3,243, respectively. Hundsonville entered as a 3-seed, posting a score in the qualifying blocks of 3,047.

John Glenn and Davison were both defeated by the eventual finalists in the semifinal round. Belleville topped John Glenn, 1,322-1,293, while Hudsonville cruised past Davison with the highest single-round score of the tournament, 1,335-1,250.

Hudsonville beat Midland in the opening round to set the matchup with Davison. Hudsonville's lowest point total came in the final round of play, but Belleville's did too. Belleville defeated Zeeland.

Division 2

Flint Kearsley returned to the mountaintop by beating defending state champion Mason 1,189-1,166 in the final round of Friday's Division 2 championship at Century Lanes in Waterford to earn its eighth state title in 10 years.

Megan Timm threw a team-high 190, Emilea Sturk 188, Allison Eibble 179, Allison Robbins 153 and Sara Ritchie and Rhyan Langdon Yaklin split 141.

Kearsley cruised past Bay City Western and St. Clair Shores Lake Shore before earning the victory over Mason by 23 pins.

Grace Whippie led Mason with a match-high 237, Leigha Rue 185, Alivia Kuch 166, Emilee Hendershot 156 and Alexis Beach 139.

Division 3

Birch Run defeated Armada by a score of 1200-1152 to win the Division 3 final on Friday at JAX60 in Jackson.

Jillian Inman led Birch Run with a match-high 215 in the final round. Cheyenne Brown had 180, Jessica Inman 168, Marjorrie Marlett 150 and Alexis Mader 144.

Birch Run picked up wins over Hudsonville Unity Christian and Jonesville to reach the finals after earning a 2-seed in the qualifying blocks.

Samantha Duiz bowled a team-high 202 for Armada, Isabella Allen 153, Mackenzie Meerschaert 151 and Isabella Allen each finished with 151, and Raelynn Carraway 140 for Armada.

Division 4

Traverse City Christian defeated Hanover-Horton by a margin of 1077-1042 in the Division 4 championship at Super Bowl in Canton on Friday.

Ella Wendel led Christian in the finals with 192, Brooke Smith 168, Ava Wendel 143, Hannah Elenbaas 130 and Rebeka Burch 119.

The 2-seeded Christian narrowly escaped the quarterfinals, defeating 7-seed Portland St. Patrick by just 33 total pins before advancing to the finals with a victory over Ishpeming Westwood.

Kassidy Alexander led Hanover-Horton with 178, Kaytee Warren 176, Kathryn Childs 137, Mackenzie LaFountain 136 and Halle Curtis 129.