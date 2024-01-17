Girls Best of the Week: Marion Harding, Highland wrestlers busy winning matches

FREDERICKTOWN — Marion Harding took on 23 other teams and finished fifth at the Freddie Invitational in girls wrestling over the weekend.

Eight competitors placed at the meet: Ebonie Harding third at 155 pounds, Mikayla Thorp third at 235, Leeanne Barry fourth at 100, Sidney Barkley fourth at 115, Em Vice fifth at 105, Chanel Kellogg fifth at 190, SunChyna Tobias fifth at 235 and Kristina Saylor sixth at 120.

Also at the invite, Cardington's Cameron Sherman dominated the 170-pound class, scoring two pins, a 15-0 technical fall and two more wins to take the championship.

Here are some other results from around the area for girls high school sports over the last week.

Marion Harding's Sidney Barley competes against an Olentangy wrestler during a 115-pound match during a home dual meet last week in girls wrestling.

Wrestling

● Highland finished second by one point behind Clinton-Massie at the 14-team Golden Eagle Classic at Madison-Plains. Bishop Hartley was third, just a point-and-a-half behind the Scots. For Highland, Emma Bolton won the 190-pound class with a pair of pins, while Abigail Watson at 235, Brianna Tuggle at 135 and Iliana Men-Hartley were all runners-up. Chloe Perdas was third at 155 and Kayla Mendez fourth at 120.

● In a dual meet with Marion Harding, Highland saw Mendez, Men-Hartley, Caitlyn Mooty, Perdas and Bolton all score victories.

Basketball

● Cardington's Abigail Hardwick went 11-for-11 from the foul line and finished with 26 points to lead her team to a 62-57 win over Fredericktown. Magi Hallabrin backed her with 11 points.

● Nothmor edged Mount Gilead 31-27. For the Golden Knights, Madison Simpson put up 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Maizy Brinkman had eight points, and Shelby Cooper hauled in nine rebounds with three assists and three steals. For MG, Greer Simpson posted eight points, 14 rebounds and three steals, and Faith White had six boards.

● In a 52-25 loss to Centerburg, Northmor's Alexis See had 14 points, Claire Tackett six assists and Simpson five rebounds and four steals.

● Mount Gilead handled Lucas 57-18 as 10 players scored for the Indians. Kendall Neal recorded 11 points, Danielle Pohlkotte nine points, Abby Leonard six rebounds and Aubrey Thomas four steals. In a 63-53 loss to Danville, Pohlkotte led with 13 points and four assists, White with 12 points and six assists, Neal with 11 points and Simpson with nine points and eight rebounds.

● Bishop Ready edged North Union 56-53. For the Wildcats, Audrey Benedict scored 21 points with four steals, while Kennedy Harrah had 15 points and Gabby Lindsey four assists. In a 73-12 win over Shawnee, nine NU players scored led by Zoe Wedding who had 20 points on 6 of 13 shooting from the arc, plus four assists and four steals. Also for North Union, Harrah had 14 points and four assists, Benedict nine points and four assists, Kailyn Colegrove nine points and four steals and Lindsey five assists.

Elgin's Gracie Isler shoots a 3-pointer during a girls basketball game last week at home against Cory-Rawson.

● Ridgedale's Hannah Cook and Lilly Ruth both scored nine points in a 43-40 win over Upper Scioto Valley.

● Pleasant led 19-10 at halftime and turned it on from there in a 39-16 win over Highland. Whitney Waddell paced the Spartans with 17 points, while Maddy Murphy made four 3-pointers for 12 points. Bryleigh Young had eight points for the Scots. In Pleasant's trip to Indiana to play state-ranked Minster at Hoosiers Gym in Knightstown, the Spartans fell 50-26.

● Marion Harding's Aniya Mitchell scored 19, and Janaiye Braddy had three steals in a 44-40 loss to Indian Lake. In a 54-34 loss to Shelby, Sophia Pedraza had 13 and Mitchell 11.

● River Valley dropped Ontario 48-29 with Megan Clausing getting 14 points, Myla Kenney getting 11 and Lexie Hecker getting eight.

River Valley's Karis Beineke gets ready to swim the 50-yard freestyle during a six-way meet at the Marion Family YMCA on Wednesday.

Swimming

● Buckeye Valley won the six-way swim meet hosted at the Marion Family YMCA on Wednesday with 159 points as River Valley was runner-up with 135 points followed by Indian Lake, Mount Gilead, Wynford and Elgin.

● The Vikings posted three school records in the meet in the mixed relays. RV won the 200-yard medley in 2:02.92 with Chase Osborne, Brooklyn Cameron, Andrew Deem and Karis Beineke. They were second in the 200 freestyle in 1:52.09 with Osborne, Abigail Coyan, Beineke and Deem. They won the 400 free in 4:12.89 with the same lineup as the 200 free team.

● Finishing in the top three individually for RV were Colette Osborne in the 200 free (second, 2:55.46) and 500 free (third, 7:51.81), Kennedy Hummel in the 100 individual medley (third, 1:20.42), Beineke in the 50 free (second, 28.55), Cori Ferguson in the 100 free (second, 1:21.34), Amelia Young in the 100 free (third, 1:21.39), Cameron in the 500 free (second, 7:45.18) and a mixed free 400 free team (third, 4:35.57).

● For Mount Gilead, Kendall Neal won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:39.68 as did Abigail Griffith in the 100 backstroke in 1:39.68. Griffith was also second in the 100 IM in 1:18.91, and a 200 free mix team was third in 1:53.09.

Bowling

● Pleasant took care of Galion 1,665-1,300 with Ashlyn Peters getting a 334 and Peyton Walter a 306 for the Spartans.

● North Union won the Worthington Christian Division 2 Preview with a 3,410, taking the tournament by 102 pins. Lexi Bahan was runner-up with a 578 series, while Ryleigh Rasey was seventh with a 543 and Montana Donohue eighth with a 519.

● The Northwest Central Conference Tournament set for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday was postponed due to the weather and rescheduled for Bluefusion on Monday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m.

● Marion Harding beat Highland 1,655-1,391 as Hannah Mullennix fired a 229-206 435 series. Shelby Michaels threw a 182 game for Highland and Ryleigh DeWart had a 158 game. In a 1,858-1,518 loss to River Valley, Mullennix had a 308, Megan Adamson a 283 and Trinity Ficklin a 289 for the Prexies.

● Highland had only three available bowlers and fell to Shelby 1,415-1,011. Page Elswick had a 167 game and Elyssa Reigles a 162 game for the Scots.

Coaches and statisticians are encouraged to send their results to the Marion Star's Rob McCurdy at rmccurdy@gannett.com, 419-610-0998, X @McMotorsport and Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star.

● Cardington wrestler Cameron Sherman won the 170-pound weight class at the Freddie Invitational in Fredericktown.

● Highland wrestler Emma Bolton won the 190-pound weight class at the Golden Eagle Classic at Madison-Plains.

● Marion Harding bowler Hannah Mullennix rolled games of 229 and 206 for a 435 series in a win over Highland.

● North Union basketball's Zoe Wedding scored 20 points on 6 of 13 shooting from 3-point range, plus added four assists and four steals in a win over Shawnee.

● Pleasant basketball's Whitney Waddell scored 17 points in a win over Highland.

